SpaceX Boss Elon Musk Tells Pentagon He Can’t Continue to Provide Free Internet to Ukraine via Starlink

Elon Musk on Friday said that Starlink will no longer provide free internet services to Ukrainians. Elon Musk asked the Pentagon to pay for the broadband internet system owned by his private space transportation and aerospace manufacturer SpaceX.

The Tesla CEO implied that the decision was taken after Andrij Melnyk got into a Twitter spat with Musk and asked him to ‘f**k off’ in response to a tweet where Musk outlined possible end to a peaceful resolution to the war in Ukraine.

We’re just following his recommendation 🤷‍♂️ — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 14, 2022

Musk reacted to a tweet by Jason Jay Smart, a correspondent for the Kyiv Post, and said, with a shrug emoticon: “We’re just following his recommendation.”

Fuck off is my very diplomatic reply to you @elonmusk — Andrij Melnyk (@MelnykAndrij) October 3, 2022

The announcement from SpaceX comes days after the Ukrainian political leadership and Elon Musk got into a debate regarding what could mitigate the crisis in Ukraine.

He went on Twitter and suggested that the Russian military operation – which the West terms an ‘invasion of Ukraine’ – can be ended by allowing voting in the annexed regions and saying people be allowed to decide if Russia should leave.

He even said that Crimean peninsula ended up with Ukraine due to former Soviet Russian president Nikita Khrushchev’s mistake and was part of Russia since 1783.

Also worth noting that a possible, albeit unlikely, outcome from this conflict is nuclear war — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 3, 2022

This angered Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky, the Ukrainian envoy to Germany and many others of the Ukrainian political establishment.

Musk warned that if Russia goes for partial mobilization it would mean more loss of lives and in that event a Ukrainian win could be unlikely. He also said the likely outcome is a nuclear war if escalations do not stop.

Which @elonmusk do you like more? — Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) October 3, 2022

However, it must be noted that Starlink’s services have been beneficial for the Ukrainian army. More than 15,000 terminals were donated to Ukraine by Elon Musk and those came with three months of unlimited data.

I still very much support Ukraine, but am convinced that massive escalation of the war will cause great harm to Ukraine and possibly the world. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 3, 2022

The US government paid for more than 1,330 terminals from SpaceX to send to Ukraine, news agency the Independent reported. SpaceX donated more than 3,670 terminals.

Meanwhile, a report by CNN citing documents it accessed shows that Musk’s SpaceX sent a letter to the Pentagon saying it can no longer continue to fund the Starlink service as it has in Ukraine.

