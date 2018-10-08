SpaceX on Sunday night successfully launched a commercial satellite for ArgentinaThe rocket was launched from Vandenberg Air Force Base, which is about 130 miles northwest of Los Angeles. Depending on the viewers’ vantage point, the light resembled a comet or had some clouds around it. One commenter compared the glow to the Aurora Borealis.The primary purpose of the mission by SpaxeX, a company of Tesla CEO Elon Musk, was to place the SAOCOM 1A satellite into orbit. It also wanted to expand its recovery of first stages to its launch site at Vandenberg Air Force Base, about 130 miles northwest of Los Angeles.SpaceX had previously flown first-stage rockets back to land after Florida launches but had not done so on the West Coast.