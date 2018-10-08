English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
SpaceX Falcon 9 Rocket Successfully Lands Back at California Launch Site
The primary purpose of the mission was to place the SAOCOM 1A satellite into orbit, but SpaceX also wanted to expand its recovery of first stages to its launch site at Vandenberg Air Force Base, about 130 miles (209 kilometers) northwest of Los Angeles.
File photo of Elon Musk (AP).
Loading...
New Delhi: SpaceX on Sunday night successfully launched a commercial satellite for Argentina
The rocket was launched from Vandenberg Air Force Base, which is about 130 miles northwest of Los Angeles. Depending on the viewers’ vantage point, the light resembled a comet or had some clouds around it. One commenter compared the glow to the Aurora Borealis.
The primary purpose of the mission by SpaxeX, a company of Tesla CEO Elon Musk, was to place the SAOCOM 1A satellite into orbit. It also wanted to expand its recovery of first stages to its launch site at Vandenberg Air Force Base, about 130 miles northwest of Los Angeles.
SpaceX had previously flown first-stage rockets back to land after Florida launches but had not done so on the West Coast.
The rocket was launched from Vandenberg Air Force Base, which is about 130 miles northwest of Los Angeles. Depending on the viewers’ vantage point, the light resembled a comet or had some clouds around it. One commenter compared the glow to the Aurora Borealis.
The primary purpose of the mission by SpaxeX, a company of Tesla CEO Elon Musk, was to place the SAOCOM 1A satellite into orbit. It also wanted to expand its recovery of first stages to its launch site at Vandenberg Air Force Base, about 130 miles northwest of Los Angeles.
SpaceX had previously flown first-stage rockets back to land after Florida launches but had not done so on the West Coast.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Caught Between Death And Democracy: Sarpanches Of Kashmir Live Under A Shadow Of Fear
-
Friday 05 October , 2018
S 400 Defence Deal Between India And Russia: All You Need to Know
-
Wednesday 03 October , 2018
Justice Ranjan Gogoi: 46th Chief Justice of India
-
Tuesday 04 September , 2018
Who Gains and Loses From the Falling Rupee
-
Wednesday 03 October , 2018
Massive Fire at Kolkata Medical College and Hospital, Patients Shifted to Other Wards
Caught Between Death And Democracy: Sarpanches Of Kashmir Live Under A Shadow Of Fear
Friday 05 October , 2018 S 400 Defence Deal Between India And Russia: All You Need to Know
Wednesday 03 October , 2018 Justice Ranjan Gogoi: 46th Chief Justice of India
Tuesday 04 September , 2018 Who Gains and Loses From the Falling Rupee
Wednesday 03 October , 2018 Massive Fire at Kolkata Medical College and Hospital, Patients Shifted to Other Wards
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Sonam Kapoor Says It’s Hard to Take Kangana Ranaut Seriously, Kangana Hits Back with Full Force
- Google Pixel 3 is Actually on Sale, While Most Other Phones Only Have The Honor of Information Leaks
- Rajat Kapoor Accused of Sexual Misconduct, Actor Issues Apology After Allegations
- WATCH: A 7-Year-Old Leopard is Rescued From Drowning in a 30-Foot Deep Well in Maharashtra
- Has Your Facebook Account Been cloned? Everything You Need About Fake Clone Message
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...