SpaceX Founder Elon Musk Compares Queen Elizabeth II to Teletubbies
In a series of tweets, Musk shared the image of Elizabeth II wearing her iconic ensembles in the shades of red, yellow, purple and green.
The photo that Tesla CEO Elon Musk shared on Twitter on Sunday. (Image credit: Twitter@elonmusk)
New Delhi: Known for his quirky posts on Twitter, SpaceX founder and Tesla CEO Elon Musk on Sunday took to the microblogging site to compare Queen Elizabeth II with the characters of the TV series "Teletubbies".
Musk drew a comparison between the Queen and the four characters who sport the same colours in the kids' TV show. He posted separate images of Elizabeth II with caption "Queen" and the characters with 'Teletub'.
Teletub 🐝 pic.twitter.com/Vj4xtIyQ5S— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) 4 August 2019
Earlier in the day, replying to NASA's tweet about Jupiter's massive size as compared to Earth, Musk, the founder of SpaceX which has partnered with the space agency for its Artemis mission, said: "We are tiny".
The US-based agency on Saturday wrote on Twitter, "Did you know that two Earths could fit inside Jupiter's iconic Great Red Spot? The powerful storm is one of many colourful features we see in this image captured by our @NASAJuno spacecraft and processed by #CitizenScientist Kevin M. Gill."
