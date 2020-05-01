WORLD

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Spain Confirms Pandemic Slowdown With 281 New Deaths, Covid-19 Toll Climbs to 24,824

A woman wearing a protective face mask crosses a deserted street, during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Madrid, Spain. REUTERS/Susana Vera

A woman wearing a protective face mask crosses a deserted street, during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Madrid, Spain. REUTERS/Susana Vera

The number of new coronavirus cases diagnosed in the country rose to a total 215,216 on Friday from 213,435 the day before.

  • Reuters Madrid
  • Last Updated: May 1, 2020, 5:25 PM IST
Share this:

Spain registered 281 deaths from coronavirus in the past 24 hours, bringing the total toll to 24,824, confirming the slowdown in the pandemic, according to figures released on Friday.

On Thursday, the death toll reached its lowest since March 20 with 268 deaths.

Spain, which has registered a total of 215,216 confirmed cases, has suffered the fourth most fatalities in the world behind only the United States, Italy and the United Kingdom.

For six days in succession, the toll has hovered around 300 daily deaths, far from the peak of 950 deaths in 24 hours recorded in early April.

Some 2,628 others were declared cured, bringing the total to 114,678.

As a further sign of the tension easing, Madrid on Friday closed the immense field hospital installed at the end of March in the exhibition pavilions of the trade fair.

The facilities will remain in place, however, in case there is a new wave of contagion.

Spain will further ease strict lockdown measures this weekend, allowing individuals to leave the house for sports activities.

The move follows an easing of restrictions last weekend when children were allowed out of the house for the first time since March 14.

But kids are only allowed our during certain hours of the day to avoid overcrowding.

Children and the elderly are also not allowed to go out at the same time in a bid to keep them apart.

This easing occurs after seven weeks of severe confinement during which the Spanish could only leave thee house if they could not work from home, to go to the supermarket, the pharmacy or briefly take out the dog.

Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez announced that the beginning of the deconfinement could begin from May 11 and spread over several phases until the end of June, if conditions allowed.

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

Next Story

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India
  • World

  • Active Cases

    25,148

    +986*  

  • Total Confirmed

    35,365

    +1,755*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    9,065

    +692*  

  • Total DEATHS

    1,152

    +77*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: May 01 (05:00 PM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    2,017,044

    +21,074*  

  • Total Confirmed

    3,274,747

    +64,763*

  • Cured/Discharged

    1,023,911

    +37,954*  

  • Total DEATHS

    233,792

    +5,735*
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Various
Testing centres