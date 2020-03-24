English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu অসমীয়া Assamese ଓଡ଼ିଆOdia
Coronavirus
Spain Coronavirus Death Toll Rises by 514 to 2,696: Govt

Commuters walk at an almost empty Atocha train station at rush hour during partial lockdown as part of a 15-day state of emergency to combat the coronavirus outbreak in Madrid, Spain. (Reuters)

The number of people who have tested positive rose by nearly 20 per cent to 39,673, the health ministry said, while the death toll represented an increase of 23.5 per cent over the figures from Monday.

  PTI Madrid
  March 24, 2020
Another 514 people have died in Spain over the past 24 hours, raising the death toll to 2,696, as the number of infections surged towards 40,000, the government said on Tuesday.

