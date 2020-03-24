Spain Coronavirus Death Toll Rises by 514 to 2,696: Govt
Commuters walk at an almost empty Atocha train station at rush hour during partial lockdown as part of a 15-day state of emergency to combat the coronavirus outbreak in Madrid, Spain. (Reuters)
The number of people who have tested positive rose by nearly 20 per cent to 39,673, the health ministry said, while the death toll represented an increase of 23.5 per cent over the figures from Monday.
Another 514 people have died in Spain over the past 24 hours, raising the death toll to 2,696, as the number of infections surged towards 40,000, the government said on Tuesday.
