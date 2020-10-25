Spain Declares New Nationwide State of Emergency to Control Second Wave of Covid-19
A migrant is taken on a stretcher by medical workers as he arrives with others migrants at the Arguineguin port in Gran Canaria island, Spain, after being rescued in the Atlantic Ocean by emergency workers on Tuesday, Oct.20, 2020. Some 1,000 migrants have spent the night again sleeping in emergency tents in a dock while authorities in the Canary Islands complain that the Spanish government keeps blocking transfers of newly arrived migrants to the mainland over coronavirus concerns. (AP Photo/Javier Bauluz)
Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez declared a national state of emergency Sunday, and a curfew covering all of Spain except the Canary Islands, in a bid to curb a second wave of coronavirus cases.
The new state of emergency will last until the beginning of May, Sanchez added.
"The situation we are going through is extreme," he said in a televised address following a cabinet meeting convened to discuss the crisis.
The emergency measures came in response to calls from the regions for powers to impose curfews to fight the surge in coronavirus cases, after Spain on Wednesday became the first European country to record more than a million casees of the virus.