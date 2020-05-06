WORLD

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Spain Extends State of Emergency for Two Weeks to Combat Coronavirus Pandemic

Workerd paint lines on the street to expand a sidewalk for pedestrians to keep a social distance between them, as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues in Barcelona, Spain. (Reuters)

Workerd paint lines on the street to expand a sidewalk for pedestrians to keep a social distance between them, as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues in Barcelona, Spain. (Reuters)

Parliament approved the measure on Wednesday after Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, who heads a fragile coalition government, mustered enough support from opposition parties to carry the vote.

  • Reuters Madrid
  • Last Updated: May 6, 2020, 10:09 PM IST
Share this:

Spain has extended the state of emergency imposed to combat the coronavirus pandemic for two more weeks from Sunday, allowing the government to control people's movements as it gradually relaxes a national lockdown.

Parliament approved the measure on Wednesday after Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, who heads a fragile coalition government, mustered enough support from opposition parties to carry the vote.

Spain, where more than 25,000 people have died from the COVID-19 disease, has been under a lockdown since March 14 and the current state of emergency ends at midnight on Saturday.

Although the situation is improving, Sanchez says it is necessary to maintain some restrictions on movement to keep the infection at bay.

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

Next Story
corona virus btn
corona virus btn
Loading