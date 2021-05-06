world

News18» News»India»Spain Finds 11 Cases of Variant First Identified in India
1-MIN READ

Spain Finds 11 Cases of Variant First Identified in India

FILE PHOTO: A specialist collects a swab sample from a rabbit Federal centre for animal health during the development of a vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) for animals, in Vladimir, Russia. VETANDLIFE.RU/Handout via REUTERS

Minister Carolina Darias stated that health officials recognized two separate outbreaks among the 11 cases, bearing similarities to the strain of coronavirus in India

Spain’s health minister says the European country has detected 11 cases of the new strain of the coronavirus first identified in India. Minister Carolina Darias says the cases were two separate outbreaks discovered by health officials in recent days.

She added a plane carrying medical supplies, including oxygen and breathing machines, for hard-hit India will leave on Thursday. Last week, Spain’s government approved a shipment of seven tons of medical supplies to help India combat it surging wave of infections.

first published:May 06, 2021, 08:45 IST