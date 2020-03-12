Spain Equality Minister Tests Positive for Coronavirus, Quarantined Along With Partner, Says Govt
Podemos (We can) party members Pablo Iglesias and Irene Montero attend a press conference regarding the purchase of a house for over 600,000 euros (525,336 pounds) in Madrid, Spain, May 19, 2018. (Reuters)
Irene Montero has been quarantined along with her partner, deputy prime minister and Podemos leader Pablo Iglesias, a government statement said on Thursday.
Spain's equality minister Irene Montero tested positive for coronavirus and has been quarantined along with her partner, deputy prime minister and Podemos leader Pablo Iglesias, a government statement said on Thursday.
"This morning, all members of the government will undergo testing," it said, indicating the results would be published later in the day.