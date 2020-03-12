English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu অসমীয়া Assamese ଓଡ଼ିଆOdia
Coronavirus
1-MIN READ

Spain Equality Minister Tests Positive for Coronavirus, Quarantined Along With Partner, Says Govt

Podemos (We can) party members Pablo Iglesias and Irene Montero attend a press conference regarding the purchase of a house for over 600,000 euros (525,336 pounds) in Madrid, Spain, May 19, 2018. (Reuters)

Irene Montero has been quarantined along with her partner, deputy prime minister and Podemos leader Pablo Iglesias, a government statement said on Thursday.

  • AFP Madrid
  • Last Updated: March 12, 2020, 4:07 PM IST
Spain's equality minister Irene Montero tested positive for coronavirus and has been quarantined along with her partner, deputy prime minister and Podemos leader Pablo Iglesias, a government statement said on Thursday.

"This morning, all members of the government will undergo testing," it said, indicating the results would be published later in the day.

