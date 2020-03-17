Spain Nationalises Private Hospitals to Deal With Coronavirus Pandemic, Will Also Rope in Medical Students

New Delhi: As the world battles the coronavirus outbreak, the Spanish government has nationalised all private hospitals for the effective mitigation of the pandemic.

The move comes after the World Health Organisation warned that the pandemic is a "defining global health crisis of our time" and urged the countries to "test, test, test".

The Business Insider reported on Monday, “The Spanish government has nationalised all its private hospitals and healthcare providers in the country in its latest move to fight the spread of Coronavirus.”

The announcement was made by the Ministry of Health in Pedro Sanchez’s government. It was declared that the government would put all of Spain’s private health providers and their facilities into public control as the spread of COVID continues. Minister of health Salvador Illa made the announcement.

To enhance the capacity of dealing with patients and suspected cases Ila also said fourth-year medical students in Spain would be asked to help the country’s health service, reported the BI. The companies capable of producing medical equipment are expected to get in touch with the government.

Spain was been badly affected by the virus and declared COVID-19 national emergency last week. The area is under lockdown and movement has been restricted only to essential activities.