Home » News » World » Spain Orders 10-day Quarantine for Visitors Coming from 7 South African Countries
1-MIN READ

Spain Orders 10-day Quarantine for Visitors Coming from 7 South African Countries

The mandatory isolation affects travellers from South Africa, Botswana, Eswatini, Lesotho, Mozambique, Namibia and Zimbabwe who arrive in Spain directly or with stopovers in other countries. (Representative image-AP)

Spain's move comes as more and more countries are imposing travel restrictions, even though much remains unknown about omicron.

Spain has imposed a 10-day mandatory quarantine for visitors coming from seven southern African countries, where omicron, a new coronavirus variant, was first been identified. Spain’s move comes as more and more countries are imposing travel restrictions, even though much remains unknown about omicron.

The mandatory isolation affects travellers from South Africa, Botswana, Eswatini, Lesotho, Mozambique, Namibia and Zimbabwe who arrive in Spain directly or with stopovers in other countries. Foreign Minister Jos Manuel Albares said that more than 200 nationals who were in the region and whose flights have been cancelled will be brought back to Spain on flights that are still operating to parts of Europe. (AP) .

first published:November 29, 2021, 18:57 IST