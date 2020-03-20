Spain Orders Closure of All Hotels as Coronavirus Death Toll Reaches 767

Madrid: Spain has ordered all hotels in its territory to close to help stem the spread of coronavirus, under a new measure announced in the state official bulletin on Thursday.

The measure orders "the suspension of opening to the public of all hotels and similar lodgings, tourist accommodation and other short-term accommodation... situated on national territory," the official notice published in BOE read.

Hotels in Spain, the number-two tourist destination in the world, will close immediately for seven days.







Long-stay accommodation can remain open, providing they have the necessary infrastructure for residents to abide by the conditions of total confinement currently in force in the country.

Spain is the country that has been fourth-hardest hit by COVID-19, with 767 deaths and 17,147 infections.

