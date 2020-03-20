English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu অসমীয়া Assamese ଓଡ଼ିଆOdia
Coronavirus
1-MIN READ

Spain Orders Closure of All Hotels as Coronavirus Death Toll Reaches 767

Closed shops at Mayor square in downtown Madrid, Spain. (Image: AP)

Hotels in Spain, the number-two tourist destination in the world, will close immediately for seven days.

Divya Kapoor
  • Last Updated: March 20, 2020, 8:16 AM IST
Madrid: Spain has ordered all hotels in its territory to close to help stem the spread of coronavirus, under a new measure announced in the state official bulletin on Thursday.

The measure orders "the suspension of opening to the public of all hotels and similar lodgings, tourist accommodation and other short-term accommodation... situated on national territory," the official notice published in BOE read.

Long-stay accommodation can remain open, providing they have the necessary infrastructure for residents to abide by the conditions of total confinement currently in force in the country.

Spain is the country that has been fourth-hardest hit by COVID-19, with 767 deaths and 17,147 infections.

