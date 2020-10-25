News18 Logo

1-MIN READ

Spain PM Declares a Second Nationwide State of Emergency Amid Surge of New Coronavirus Cases

A migrant is taken on a stretcher by medical workers as he arrives with others migrants at the Arguineguin port in Gran Canaria island, Spain, after being rescued in the Atlantic Ocean by emergency workers on Tuesday, Oct.20, 2020. Some 1,000 migrants have spent the night again sleeping in emergency tents in a dock while authorities in the Canary Islands complain that the Spanish government keeps blocking transfers of newly arrived migrants to the mainland over coronavirus concerns. (AP Photo/Javier Bauluz)

Spain's prime minister declares a second nationwide state of emergency amid a surge of new virus infections.

This is breaking news story. More details to follow.


