Spain PM Declares a Second Nationwide State of Emergency Amid Surge of New Coronavirus Cases
Spain's prime minister declares a second nationwide state of emergency amid a surge of new virus infections.
- Associated Press madrid
- Last Updated: October 25, 2020, 19:08 IST
This is breaking news story. More details to follow.