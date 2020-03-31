WORLD

1-MIN READ

Spain Sees New Record Death Toll With 849 Coronavirus Fatalities in 24 Hours

An emergency worker disinfects a corridor in Getafe, Spain. (Reuters)

The increase came after a day in which the number of deaths had fallen slightly, raising hopes the epidemic could be reaching a peak in Spain, which has logged the world's second-highest number of deaths from the virus, after Italy.

  • AFP Madrid
  • Last Updated: March 31, 2020, 4:08 PM IST
Once again, Spain hit a new record with 849 people dying of COVID-19 in 24 hours, hiking the overall death toll to 8,189, the government said on Tuesday.

Another 9,222 people tested positive for the virus over the past 24 hours, raising the total number of confirmed cases to 94,417.

