Spain's Coronavirus Daily Death Toll Falls to 179, Cases Tally Reaches 2,23,578
People wearing protective face masks practice outdoor activities along Paseo de la Castellana avenue after Madrid's local authorities allowed some streets only for pedestrian use during weekends and festivity days amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Madrid, Spain, May 9, 2020. REUTERS/Sergio Perez
Overall deaths rose to 26,478 from 26,299 on Friday and the number of diagnosed cases rose to 223,578 from 222,857 the day before, the ministry said.