WORLD

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Spain's Coronavirus Daily Death Toll Falls to 179, Cases Tally Reaches 2,23,578

People wearing protective face masks practice outdoor activities along Paseo de la Castellana avenue after Madrid's local authorities allowed some streets only for pedestrian use during weekends and festivity days amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Madrid, Spain, May 9, 2020. REUTERS/Sergio Perez

People wearing protective face masks practice outdoor activities along Paseo de la Castellana avenue after Madrid's local authorities allowed some streets only for pedestrian use during weekends and festivity days amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Madrid, Spain, May 9, 2020. REUTERS/Sergio Perez

Overall deaths rose to 26,478 from 26,299 on Friday and the number of diagnosed cases rose to 223,578 from 222,857 the day before, the ministry said.

  • Reuters Madrid
  • Last Updated: May 9, 2020, 4:11 PM IST
Share this:

Spain's daily death toll from the coronavirus fell to 179 on Saturday, down from 229 on the previous day, the health ministry reported.

may 9 world

Overall deaths rose to 26,478 from 26,299 on Friday and the number of diagnosed cases rose to 2,23,578 from 2,22,857 the day before, the ministry said.

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

Next Story
corona virus btn
corona virus btn
Loading