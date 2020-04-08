WORLD

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#Madhya Pradesh#IndiaGives#Stock
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Spain's Coronavirus Death Toll Rises for Second Straight Day, Total Fatalities over 14,000

Ambulance workers push a stretcher with a patient at a nursing home during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak (Representational Image)

Ambulance workers push a stretcher with a patient at a nursing home during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak (Representational Image)

The number of daily coronavirus deaths rose in Spain for the second day on Wednesday as 757 people died over the past 24 hours.

  • Reuters
  • Last Updated: April 8, 2020, 3:59 PM IST
Share this:

The number of daily coronavirus deaths rose in Spain for the second day on Wednesday as 757 people died over the past 24 hours, though the pace of the proportional daily increase in the death toll slowed down slightly, the health ministry said.

The number of total fatalities caused by the new coronavirus in Spain rose to 14,555 on Wednesday, the ministry said. The daily increase as a percentage of the total death toll was 5.5%, down from 5.7% the day before, when 743 people died.

The overall detected cases in the country rose to 146,690 from 140,510 on Tuesday, it added.

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Next Story

COVID-19 Information Centre
  • 24 hrs.helpline no. -
  • +91-11-23978046
  • 24 hrs. toll free no. -
  • 1075
  • India
  • World

India

  • Active Cases

    4,643

     

  • Total Confirmed

    5,194

     

  • Cured/Discharged

    401

     

  • Total DEATHS

    149

     
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 08 (08:00 AM)
Hospitals & Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    1,052,606

     

  • Total Confirmed

    1,444,822

    +13,903

  • Cured/Discharged

    309,113

     

  • Total DEATHS

    83,103

    +1,069
Data Source: Johns Hopkins University, U.S. (www.jhu.edu)
Hospitals & Testing centres