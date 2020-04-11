Spain's Daily Coronavirus Toll Falls for Third Consecutive Day with 510 Dead

Coffins with the bodies of victims of coronavirus are stored waiting for burial or cremation at the Collserola morgue in Barcelona, Spain. (Image: AP)
It was the smallest daily increase since March 23 in Spain, which is suffering one of the worst COVID-19 outbreaks in the world.
- AFP Madrid
April 11, 2020
Spain registered a fall in its daily death toll from the new coronavirus for a third consecutive day on Saturday with 510 people dying, the government said.
