Spain's ex-king Juan Carlos flew to Abu Dhabi, says ABC newspaper

MADRID Spain’s former king, Juan Carlos, flew to Abu Dhabi on a private jet on Monday, newspaper ABC reported on Friday.



Since Juan Carlos abruptly announced his decision to leave Spain on Monday there has been no official confirmation of his whereabouts.



ABC said the plane was en route from Paris to Abu Dhabi and stopped off in the northwestern Spanish city of Vigo to pick up Juan Carlos, four security guards and one other person.

