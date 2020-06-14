Spain's PM Pedro Sanchez Backs Economy Minister as Potential Candidate to Head Euro Group

MADRID (Reuters) - Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said on Sunday he would look favourably on the country's economy minister becoming a candidate to lead the euro zone's group of finance ministers.

Sanchez said Spain would be "very interested" in leading the so-called euro group, adding it was an "honour" that Economy Minister Nadia Calvino had been tipped as a leading candidate after Portugal's Mario Centeno said he would step down from the post.