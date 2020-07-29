Spanish airports see traffic falling after UK quarantine scares off tourists

MADRID Spanish airport operator AENA has noticed a decline in traffic since British authorities announced a quarantine on travellers from Spain last weekend.

The impact of the quarantine, which is scaring some tourists off, is hard to predict, as it could be lifted within a few weeks, AENA’s Chief Executive Maurici Lucena told investors during a conference call held on Wednesday.

Lucena added the company will meet its traffic target for the year despite the effect of the quarantine.

