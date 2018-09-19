English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Spanish Golfer Killed by Homeless US Man Who Wanted to 'Rape and Kill’
Colin Daniel Richards, 22, was considered homeless and had been living in the nearby woods, according to police.
Representative Image. (Courtesy: Getty Images)
Chicago: A homeless man who allegedly wanted to "rape and kill women" has been charged with murder for stabbing to death champion Spanish college golfer Celia Barquin Arozamena, police in the US state of Iowa said on Tuesday.
The 22-year-old Iowa State University student's body was discovered on Monday morning by staff at Goldwater Golf Links in the city of Ames.
"Coldwater staff alerted officers to a body found in the water next to the number nine tee box," Geoff Huff, Ames police commander, said in a news conference. "She had been stabbed in the upper torso, head and neck," Huff said, adding that the attack had happened in "broad daylight," sometime between 9:30 and 10:30 a.m.
Police identified Colin Daniel Richards, 22, as their lone suspect and charged him with first-degree murder. A judge Tuesday ordered him held in jail on $5 million bond.
Richards was considered homeless and had been living in nearby woods, according to police. Another homeless man told police Richards had "made statements about an urge to rape and kill women," Huff said.
Police found bloody clothes belonging to Richards, but DNA test results had not been returned yet, Huff said.
