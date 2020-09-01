Spanish Prime Minister Moderately Optimistic About Economic Recovery

MADRID: Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said on Tuesday he was moderately optimistic about the country’s economic recovery from its worst downturn on record caused by the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

Sanchez reiterated that gross domestic product was growing faster than 10% in the third quarter and said partial employment data were very positive.

“The situation is delicate with many uncertainties caused by the pandemic, but the resilience our workers are showing fuels a moderate optimism about the recovery of the country,” Sanchez told the radio station Cadena Ser.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor