Spanish Schools to Reopen as Normal Next Week

Spanish officials say the country’s schools and universities will return to classes as normal next week.

Health Minister Carolina Darias says Spain’s central and regional governments unanimously agreed Tuesday on sticking with in-person teaching.

Darias told a press conference that Spain’s relatively high vaccination rates meant that during a recent surge in COVID-19 cases due to the omicron variant not so many people were falling seriously ill as in previous peaks.

Education Minister Pilar Alegría says pandemic protocols will remain in place. That means students have to wear face masks and regularly sanitize their hands, while classrooms must be properly ventilated.

Schools reopen from Monday. Spanish universities are holding exams and won’t return to teaching until next month.

