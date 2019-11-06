Take the pledge to vote

Spanish-speaking Tourists, Local Guide Stabbed Near Jerash's Roman Ruins in Jordan

Videos posted on social media showed a bleeding woman lying on the floor and another panic-stricken woman in a blood-stained T-shirt.

Reuters

Updated:November 6, 2019, 5:38 PM IST
Spanish-speaking Tourists, Local Guide Stabbed Near Jerash's Roman Ruins in Jordan
People walk along the ruins of the ancient Roman city of Jerash during the Jerash Festival of Culture and Arts in the ancient city of Jerash, north of Amman, Jordan. (Reuters)

Amman: Several Spanish-speaking tourists were injured in a stabbing on Wednesday in Jerash, a Jordanian city popular with foreign visitors, along with a local guide and a security guard, police said, adding that a man had been arrested.

A security source initially told Reuters the victims included three Spanish women, however Spain said its citizens were not involved. Video of the incident that circulated on Jordanian media appeared to show victims speaking Spanish with Latin American accents.

Jerash is famed for its Roman ruins.

Videos posted on social media showed a bleeding woman lying on the floor and another panic-stricken woman in a blood-stained T-shirt.

A security source said two of the tourists were in a critical condition but did not elaborate.

Jordan has seen a surge in tourism in the last two years and is considered by tour operators as one of the safest tourist destinations in the Middle East. It has rarely seen attacks on foreign tourists.


