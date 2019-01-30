English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Special Medical Board Examines Former Pak PM Nawaz Sharif in Jail
File Photo of Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif.
Lahore: A six-member 'larger special medical board' on Wednesday examined Pakistan's former prime minister Nawaz Sharif in prison after doctors suggested that he has cardiac complications and should be shifted to hospital.
Sharif, 69, who is serving a seven-year imprisonment in Lahore's Kot Lakhpat jail, was rushed to a hospital last week after he complained of heart related complications. He was later discharged from the hospital and taken back to jail following the medical tests.
According to an official of the Punjab government, the board members took two hours examining Sharif in Kot Lakhpat jail.
"They conducted different tests of Sharif and thoroughly examined him, he said, adding the board will submit its report to the Punjab Home Department.
The official said Sharif will be given medical treatment in the light of the board's recommendations.
Punjab Information Minister Fayazul Hasan Chohan told PTI that the government has formed the larger special medical board in view of a previous medical board's report.
"If the new board suggests hospitalisation of Mr Sharif the government will implement its recommendation," he said.
Earlier, a medical board of Jinnah Hospital Lahore had declared that "Sharif is not completely well and he should be shifted to hospital from jail to get optimal treatment for his heart complications."
Sharif's daughter Maryam Nawaz said the report of the Jinnah Hospital medical board suggests that her father's disease has progressed and is life-threatening.
A special medical board of the Punjab Institute of Cardiology also examined Sharif earlier said he had vague symptoms of pain in both arms, particularly at night and numbness of toes.
Sharif was tried in three corruption case launched in September, 2017. He was first convicted and sentenced for 10 years in July last year in a case related to Avenfield properties in London. The Islamabad High Court granted him bail in the case in September.
He was convicted in the Al-Azizia case but was acquitted in the Flagship investment case in December.
The cases were launched on the orders of the Supreme Court which had ousted Sharif as premier in July, 2017 in connection with a case related to the Panama Papers leaks.
