Spike In Irish COVID-19 Cases Continues With 156 New Infections

DUBLIN: Ireland reported more than 100 daily COVID-19 cases for the fourth time in eight days on Saturday after the health service was notified of 156 new infections and two additional deaths.

Ireland significantly tightened its nationwide coronavirus restrictions on Tuesday to try to rein in the new spike, which began in late July after cases had fallen to a daily average of around 20 for much of the previous two months.

The government lifted separate stricter measures in two counties on Friday but extended them for two more weeks in Kildare, where there were 36 cases. Dublin accounted for 55 with the rest spread across the country, similar to previous days.

