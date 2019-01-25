English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Splits Among French 'Yellow Vests' Deepen as Some Eye EU Elections
Yet though they have so far drawn up a list of only 10 candidates, they could prove a disruptive force, with one opinion poll this week suggesting they could steal votes from the far-right and inadvertently help President Emmanuel Macron.
Protesters wearing yellow vests are seen behind a fire as they attend a demonstration of the "yellow vests" movement in Angers, France. (Image: Reuters)
Paris: A decision by a small group of "yellow vest" protesters to contest May's European Parliament elections has exposed deep splits within their amorphous anti-government movement about whether and how to become a more organised political force.
Yet though they have so far drawn up a list of only 10 candidates, they could prove a disruptive force, with one opinion poll this week suggesting they could steal votes from the far-right and inadvertently help President Emmanuel Macron, whose policies triggered their original protests.
Accused by some activists of betraying the movement, Ingrid Levavasseur, who leads the new grouping's candidate list, said on Friday she sought change through political dialogue, and she distanced herself from the movement's violent fringe.
"We want to bring democratic debate (to French politics)," the 31-year-old assistant nurse told RMC radio. "We don't all want to overthrow the president."
The yellow vests, named after high-visibility vests French drivers are required to keep in their cars, began their protests in November against fuel tax hikes that Macron then scrapped.
They quickly spiralled into a broader movement against the political elite and inequality, triggering some of the capital's worst street violence in decades.
But the movement is leaderless and split along open faultlines: between radicals who want to oust Macron and moderates who back dialogue, and between those who wish it to remain a grassroots, apolitical movement and those who see an opportunity to break into politics.
"NO POLITICAL CONVICTIONS"
It has been a bruising 48 hours for Levavasseur, who has emerged from obscurity to become a household name in France.
Some yellow vests who see the European Parliament as undemocratic and a waste of money have branded her a "traitor".
"A vote for the 'yellow vests' is a vote for Macron," said Eric Drouet, who heads a faction within the movement called "Angry France".
Another rival, Benjamin Cauchy, asked Levavasseur in a terse exchange on LCI television if she supported a federal Europe or a Europe of member states.
When she replied that she had no position, Cauchy shot back: "You're head of the list and you have no political convictions."
Levavasseur dismissed the accusation that she was betraying the movement: "Let's be clear, if the yellow vests don't run (in the EU elections) someone else will in their name."
The survey by pollster Elabe, published on Wednesday, showed the "yellow vests" winning 13 percent of the vote in France.
It also showed Marine Le Pen's far-right National Rally - formerly the National Front - winning 20.5 percent of votes without a yellow vest list. This fell to 17.5 percent with a yellow vest challenge, while Macron's centrist pro-EU party would suffer only a 1 point fall to 22.5 percent.
Le Pen, who lost to Macron in the second round of France's 2017 presidential election, has appealed for the support of the broad yellow vest movement in the EU elections, speaking of their "healthy popular revolt" against an "incompetent president".
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Yet though they have so far drawn up a list of only 10 candidates, they could prove a disruptive force, with one opinion poll this week suggesting they could steal votes from the far-right and inadvertently help President Emmanuel Macron, whose policies triggered their original protests.
Accused by some activists of betraying the movement, Ingrid Levavasseur, who leads the new grouping's candidate list, said on Friday she sought change through political dialogue, and she distanced herself from the movement's violent fringe.
"We want to bring democratic debate (to French politics)," the 31-year-old assistant nurse told RMC radio. "We don't all want to overthrow the president."
The yellow vests, named after high-visibility vests French drivers are required to keep in their cars, began their protests in November against fuel tax hikes that Macron then scrapped.
They quickly spiralled into a broader movement against the political elite and inequality, triggering some of the capital's worst street violence in decades.
But the movement is leaderless and split along open faultlines: between radicals who want to oust Macron and moderates who back dialogue, and between those who wish it to remain a grassroots, apolitical movement and those who see an opportunity to break into politics.
"NO POLITICAL CONVICTIONS"
It has been a bruising 48 hours for Levavasseur, who has emerged from obscurity to become a household name in France.
Some yellow vests who see the European Parliament as undemocratic and a waste of money have branded her a "traitor".
"A vote for the 'yellow vests' is a vote for Macron," said Eric Drouet, who heads a faction within the movement called "Angry France".
Another rival, Benjamin Cauchy, asked Levavasseur in a terse exchange on LCI television if she supported a federal Europe or a Europe of member states.
When she replied that she had no position, Cauchy shot back: "You're head of the list and you have no political convictions."
Levavasseur dismissed the accusation that she was betraying the movement: "Let's be clear, if the yellow vests don't run (in the EU elections) someone else will in their name."
The survey by pollster Elabe, published on Wednesday, showed the "yellow vests" winning 13 percent of the vote in France.
It also showed Marine Le Pen's far-right National Rally - formerly the National Front - winning 20.5 percent of votes without a yellow vest list. This fell to 17.5 percent with a yellow vest challenge, while Macron's centrist pro-EU party would suffer only a 1 point fall to 22.5 percent.
Le Pen, who lost to Macron in the second round of France's 2017 presidential election, has appealed for the support of the broad yellow vest movement in the EU elections, speaking of their "healthy popular revolt" against an "incompetent president".
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
News18 Analysis: Will Priyanka Gandhi’s Entry Change Congress Political Fortune
-
Thursday 24 January , 2019
Karan Johar Apologises:'Feel Responsible Because It Was My Show'
-
Thursday 24 January , 2019
Museum on Netaji Bose Takes You Back Into History
-
Thursday 24 January , 2019
#NationalGirlChildDay: 50% Of India's Teenage Girls Are Underweight & Anaemic
-
Thursday 17 January , 2019
33,000 Lamps Lit At Kumbh Daily For Ram Temple's Early Construction
News18 Analysis: Will Priyanka Gandhi’s Entry Change Congress Political Fortune
Thursday 24 January , 2019 Karan Johar Apologises:'Feel Responsible Because It Was My Show'
Thursday 24 January , 2019 Museum on Netaji Bose Takes You Back Into History
Thursday 24 January , 2019 #NationalGirlChildDay: 50% Of India's Teenage Girls Are Underweight & Anaemic
Thursday 17 January , 2019 33,000 Lamps Lit At Kumbh Daily For Ram Temple's Early Construction
Live TV
Recommended For You
- These Hilarious Memes From Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon Film Luka Chuppi are Newest Internet Rage
- A 'Jabra' Fan, With Insane Photoshop Skills, is Gatecrashing Bollywood Parties
- PUBG Mobile Lite Open Beta Launched: Play as Solo, Duo or Squad in Third Party Play Mode And More
- TRAI’s New Rules For Cable & DTH: Your TV Subscription Bill Set to go up, Or Channel Selection Will Suffer
- Marvel's The Punisher Season 2 Review: Despite Complicated Plots, Jon Bernthal Steals the Show as Frank Castle
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results