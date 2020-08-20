WORLD

Spokeswoman: Russian opposition politician Navalny poisoned

MOSCOW Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny has been poisoned and hospitalized on Thursday morning, his spokeswoman Kira Yarmysh said on Twitter.

Navalny felt unwell on a flight back to Moscow from Tomsk, a city in Siberia, Yarmysh said.

The plane made an emergency landing in Omsk. Alexei has a toxic poisoning, Yarmysh tweeted.

Navalny is unconscious and was placed in an intensive care unit. According to Yarmysh, he must have consumed something from the tea he drank this morning.

Doctors are saying the toxin was absorbed quicker with hot liquid, she said.

  First Published: August 20, 2020, 10:50 AM IST
