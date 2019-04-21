English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Sri Lanka Attackers Must be 'Punished Mercilessly': Island Nation's Seniormost Cardinal
Ranjith expressed his 'deepest sorrow and sympathy' for those affected by the attacks and urged national unity.
Crime scene officials inspect the explosion area at Shangri-La hotel in Colombo, Sri Lanka April 21, 2019. REUTERS
Colombo: Sri Lanka's most senior Catholic figure called Sunday on the government to find the attackers behind deadly blasts that killed more than 160 people and "punish them mercilessly".
"I would also like to ask the government to hold a very impartial strong inquiry and find out who is responsible behind this act and also to punish them mercilessly, because only animals can behave like that," Cardinal Malcolm Ranjith, the archbishop of Colombo, told reporters.
Ranjith expressed his "deepest sorrow and sympathy" for those affected by the attacks and urged national unity.
"I ask all our Sri Lankan people not to take the law into their own hands and to maintain peace and harmony in this country," he said.
Explosions at Churches and Hotels in Sri Lanka On Easter Morning
Saturday 20 April , 2019
Jet Airways Crisis: "It Was Like A Family" Jet Employees Cry For Its Revival
Friday 19 April , 2019
Hardik Patel Slapped At A Public Rally In Gujarat
Wednesday 17 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Key Candidates, Constituencies in Phase 2 of Lok Sabha Polls
Thursday 18 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Wanted To Be The First Person To Cast Vote In My Booth, Says Tejasvi Surya
Explosions at Churches and Hotels in Sri Lanka On Easter Morning
Saturday 20 April , 2019 Jet Airways Crisis: "It Was Like A Family" Jet Employees Cry For Its Revival
Friday 19 April , 2019 Hardik Patel Slapped At A Public Rally In Gujarat
Wednesday 17 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Key Candidates, Constituencies in Phase 2 of Lok Sabha Polls
Thursday 18 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Wanted To Be The First Person To Cast Vote In My Booth, Says Tejasvi Surya
