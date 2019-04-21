Sri Lanka Blasts LIVE: Eighth Explosion a Suicide Bomb, Say Police as Toll Rises in Decade’s Worst Terror Attack

'Cold-Blooded & Barbaric' : PM Modi Condemns Attacks in Call With Sri Lanka Prez and PM | Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in a telephonic conversation with the Sri Lanka PM Ranil Wickremesinghe and President Mathripala Sirisena conveyed his condolences over the lives lost in the attacks. According to the press release that was sent out by the Prime Minister's Office, he is also said to have condemned the serial terrorist attacks and described it as "cold-blooded " and "pre-planned barbaric attack".
Event Highlights
Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe condemned the attacks — the worst act of violence since the end of Sri Lanka's civil war a decade ago — as "cowardly", and said the government was working to "contain the situation". The powerful blasts — six in quick succession and then two more hours later — wrought devastation, including at the capital's well-known St Anthony's Shrine, a historic Catholic Church.
The United Nations in Sri Lanka condemned the horrific attacks and expressed its condolences to the victims and their families. "The UN in #lka urges all citizens, all leaders to stand united during these difficult times," the international body tweeted from its Twitter handle.
The @UN in #lka strongly condemns the horrific attacks carried out against civilians and worshipers in #SriLanka. Heartfelt condolences to the families, victims & the Gov & people of #lka. The UN in #lka urges all citizens, all leaders to stand united during these difficult times— UN in Sri Lanka (@UNSriLanka) April 21, 2019
Congress chief Rahul Gandhi had condemned the terror attacks in Sri Lanka which claimed over 185 lives.
I’m saddened & disturbed by reports of multiple bomb blasts in #Colombo in which over 100 people have died & more than 300 injured.— Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) April 21, 2019
I strongly condemn this diabolical act of terrorism.
My condolences to the families of the victims. I pray the injured make a speedy recovery.
The magnitude and cruelty of the blasts have shaken the international community, cutting across borders and religions, the people have been flooding social media with messages of condolence, anger and solidarity for Sri Lankans.
Curfew Imposed After Eighth Blast | Curfew has been imposed across Sri Lanka from 6pm today to 6 am tomorrow. April 22 and 23 have been declared as government holidays. Earlier the government had ordered the schools to be closed tomorrow and day after. The evening easter masses across Sri Lanka have also been cancelled.
After the LTTE was defeated exactly 10 years ago, peace had returned to Sri Lanka and the last decade had been the most peaceful and prosperous for the islanders.
Seventh Explosion Rocks Sri Lanka | Another bomb blast has been reported from Sri Lanka's Dehiwala, where two people have been reportedly been killed. This is the seventh blast that ripped through the island nation, taking the death toll to 187. Earlier in the day six blasts took place at three hotels and three churches.
The high casualties caused by the six serial blasts that rocked Colombo and Batticaloa on Easter Sunday have caused an overflow of patients requiring treatment across hospitals in the two blast-hit cities.
Former President of Sri Lanka Mahinda Rajapaksa has condemned the attack and termed it 'barbaric'. "It is absolutely barbaric to see such violent attacks on such a holy day. Whoever is behind these attacks must be dealt with immediately. My thoughts and prayers are with the families that lost loved ones and all of Sri Lanka.We will not tolerate such violence, such acts of terrorism, of cowardice within our borders once again. We will stand together and rise up against it as one voice. We will stand united as a nation. #UnitedWeStand (sic)," he Rajapaksa said.
Terming the Sri Lanka terror attack as 'ghastly attack of violence', Finance Minister Arun Jaitley condemned the incident. "Deeply saddened by the bom blasts in #Colombo #SriLanka and killing of innocent people there. Such ghastly acts of violence are highly condemnable. My thoughts & prayers are with the bereaved families. Pray for speedy recovery of injured. (sic)," he tweeted.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has condemned the Sri Lanka terror attacks which has claimed 160 lives.
Strongly condemn the horrific blasts in Sri Lanka. There is no place for such barbarism in our region. India stands in solidarity with the people of Sri Lanka. My thoughts are with the bereaved families and prayers with the injured.— Chowkidar Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 21, 2019
Sri Lankan Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe has condemned the terror attacks and said that the government was taking steps to 'contain the situation.' He urged the people to 'stay united and strong'.
I strongly condemn the cowardly attacks on our people today. I call upon all Sri Lankans during this tragic time to remain united and strong. Please avoid propagating unverified reports and speculation. The government is taking immediate steps to contain this situation.— Ranil Wickremesinghe (@RW_UNP) April 21, 2019
Chief of the Shiromani Akali Dal Sukhbir Singh Badal has expressed shock over the Sri Lanka terror attacks that have claimed 160 lives so far.
I am shocked and pained beyond words to hear about serial blasts in #Srilanka. As my heart goes out to bereaved families shaken by this atrocity, I strongly condemn this cowardly and brutal attack on humanity.— Sukhbir Singh Badal (@officeofssbadal) April 21, 2019
Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu has condemned the terror attacks in Sri Lanka.
I am shocked and deeply saddened to learn about the loss of innocent lives in multiple bombings on Easter Sunday in Colombo #SriLanka.— VicePresidentOfIndia (@VPSecretariat) April 21, 2019
My heartfelt condolences to the members of bereaved families and I wish a speedy recovery to the injured.#lka #SriLankaBlasts #Blasts
Congress leader Shashi Tharoor expressed shocked over the terror attacks in Sri Lanka and said, "Intolerance, bigotry & terrorism sadly know no borders or limits. Profound condolences to the families & my thoughts and prayers for that beautiful & tortured land."
Shocked & saddened by news of church & hotel bombings in SriLanka. Intolerance, bigotry & terrorism sadly know no borders or limits. Profound condolences to the families & my thoughts and prayers for that beautiful & tortured land. https://t.co/eU1gKjuOnp— Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) April 21, 2019
Sri Lankan President Maithripala Sirisena has expressed shock over the terror attacks across Sri Lanka. "I am shocked and saddened by the situation that has occurred," he said. Sirisena said that the investigation has been initiated in the case. "Please remain calm and do not be fooled by rumours," the Sri Lankan President said.
Hospital sources said British, Dutch and American citizens were among the dead, with Britons and Japanese also injured. A Portuguese man also died, the country's LUSA news agency reported.
The nature of the blasts was not immediately clear and there were no immediate claims of responsibility. But documents seen by AFP show Sri Lanka's police chief Pujuth Jayasundara issued an intelligence alert to top officers 10 days ago, warning that suicide bombers planned to hit "prominent churches".
The defence ministry ordered a night-time curfew, beginning on Sunday 6:00pm local time and a "temporary" social media ban was imposed by the government.
