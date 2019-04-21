SPONSORED BY
Sri Lanka Blasts LIVE: Eighth Explosion a Suicide Bomb, Say Police as Toll Rises in Decade’s Worst Terror Attack

News18.com | April 21, 2019, 4:23 PM IST
Event Highlights

Sri Lanka Terror Attack LIVE: A series of eight devastating bomb blasts ripped through high-end hotels and churches holding Easter services in Sri Lanka on Sunday, killing over 180 people, including dozens of foreigners. Worshippers were targeted at the Kochikade, St Sebastian and Batticaloa churches during mass, while the other locations were Hotel Shangri La, Cinnamon Grand and Kingsbury hotel. After a few hours, two more explosions were reported in the suburb of Orugodawatta and Dehiwala.

Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe condemned the attacks — the worst act of violence since the end of Sri Lanka's civil war a decade ago — as "cowardly", and said the government was working to "contain the situation". The powerful blasts — six in quick succession and then two more hours later — wrought devastation, including at the capital's well-known St Anthony's Shrine, a historic Catholic Church.
Apr 21, 2019 4:21 pm (IST)

'Cold-Blooded & Barbaric' : PM Modi Condemns Attacks in Call With Sri Lanka Prez and PM | Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in a telephonic conversation with the Sri Lanka PM Ranil Wickremesinghe and President Mathripala Sirisena conveyed his condolences over the lives lost in the attacks. According to the press release that was sent out by the Prime Minister's Office, he is also said to have condemned the serial terrorist attacks and described it as "cold-blooded " and "pre-planned barbaric attack". 

Apr 21, 2019 4:05 pm (IST)

The United Nations in Sri Lanka condemned the horrific attacks and expressed its condolences to the victims and their families. "The UN in #lka urges all citizens, all leaders to stand united during these difficult times," the international body tweeted from its Twitter handle. 

Apr 21, 2019 3:37 pm (IST)

Search Operation Underway | The security forces have launched a search operation at a house in close proximity to the blast site in Dematagoda following a tip-off that there are more explosives at the location.

Apr 21, 2019 3:33 pm (IST)

The Sri Lankan government has imposed a temporary social media ban in view of the ghastly terror attacks that have claimed more 185 lives. As many as eight blasts rocked the island nation on Easter Sunday. 

Apr 21, 2019 3:16 pm (IST)

Police have arrested one suspect in Dehiwala. Seventh explosion, claiming two lives, took place in Dehiwala near the zoo.

Apr 21, 2019 3:13 pm (IST)

Congress chief Rahul Gandhi had condemned the terror attacks in Sri Lanka which claimed over 185 lives. "I’m saddened & disturbed by reports of multiple bomb blasts in #Colombo in which over 100 people have died & more than 300 injured. I strongly condemn this diabolical act of terrorism. My condolences to the families of the victims. I pray the injured make a speedy recovery (sic)," Gandhi said in a tweet. 

Apr 21, 2019 2:58 pm (IST)

CLICK TO READ | 'Pray for Sri Lanka': Indian Politicians, Actors, Sportspersons Condemn Blasts on Twitter

The magnitude and cruelty of the blasts have shaken the international community, cutting across borders and religions, the people have been flooding social media with messages of condolence, anger and solidarity for Sri Lankans.

Apr 21, 2019 2:56 pm (IST)

Curfew Imposed After Eighth Blast | Curfew has been imposed across Sri Lanka from 6pm today to 6 am tomorrow. April 22 and 23 have been declared as government holidays. Earlier the government had ordered the schools to be closed tomorrow and day after. The evening easter masses across Sri Lanka have also been cancelled. 

Apr 21, 2019 2:49 pm (IST)

Another explosion has been reported from the Sri Lankan capital Colombo. The blast took place near Dematagoda area. This is the eighth attack in the day. 

Apr 21, 2019 2:36 pm (IST)

CLICK TO READ | 'Terrorism Was a Distant Memory for Us': Sri Lankans Fear Return of Violence After Bloody Easter Sunday

After the LTTE was defeated exactly 10 years ago, peace had returned to Sri Lanka and the last decade had been the most peaceful and prosperous for the islanders.

Apr 21, 2019 2:29 pm (IST)

Seventh Explosion Rocks Sri Lanka | Another bomb blast has been reported from Sri Lanka's Dehiwala, where two people have been reportedly been killed. This is the seventh blast that ripped through the island nation, taking the death toll to 187. Earlier in the day six blasts took place at three hotels and three churches. 

Apr 21, 2019 1:52 pm (IST)

Death Toll Rises | The death toll has reached 185 in the Sri Lanka terror attacks, according to the local media. Six blasts, at three churches and hotels, rocked Sri Lanka on Sunday morning. 

Apr 21, 2019 1:37 pm (IST)

CLICK TO READ | Easter Sunday Blasts: Sri Lankans Turn Up in 'Overwhelming' Numbers to Donate Blood After Shortage

The high casualties caused by the six serial blasts that rocked Colombo and Batticaloa on Easter Sunday have caused an overflow of patients requiring treatment across hospitals in the two blast-hit cities.

Apr 21, 2019 1:32 pm (IST)

"India condemns the terror attacks in Sri Lanka and offers its condolences to the people and government of the country. Such senseless violence, aimed at innocent people, has no place in civilised society. We stand in complete solidarity with Sri Lanka," President Ramnath Kovind said in a tweet. 

Apr 21, 2019 1:26 pm (IST)

The death toll in the Sri Lanka terror attack has reached 166. The dead include 11 foreigners. 

Apr 21, 2019 1:20 pm (IST)

Former President of Sri Lanka Mahinda Rajapaksa has condemned the attack and termed it 'barbaric'. "It is absolutely barbaric to see such violent attacks on such a holy day. Whoever is behind these attacks must be dealt with immediately. My thoughts and prayers are with the families that lost loved ones and all of Sri Lanka.We will not tolerate such violence, such acts of terrorism, of cowardice within our borders once again. We will stand together and rise up against it as one voice. We will stand united as a nation. #UnitedWeStand (sic)," he Rajapaksa said. 

Apr 21, 2019 1:14 pm (IST)

Terming the Sri Lanka terror attack as 'ghastly attack of violence', Finance Minister Arun Jaitley condemned the incident. "Deeply saddened by the bom blasts in #Colombo #SriLanka and killing of innocent people there. Such ghastly acts of violence are highly condemnable. My thoughts & prayers are with the bereaved families. Pray for speedy recovery of injured. (sic)," he tweeted. 

Apr 21, 2019 1:02 pm (IST)

Death Toll Reaches 165 | The death toll in the Sri Lanka terror attacks has reached 165, with more casualties expected. Hundreds others have been injured in the six serial blasts that ripped through three churches and three hotels this morning. 

Apr 21, 2019 12:52 pm (IST)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has condemned the Sri Lanka terror attacks which has claimed 160 lives. 

Apr 21, 2019 12:33 pm (IST)

Sri Lankan Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe has condemned the terror attacks and said that the government was taking steps to 'contain the situation.' He urged the people to 'stay united and strong'. 

Apr 21, 2019 12:28 pm (IST)

Nine Foreigners Among the Killed | At least nine foreigners have been killed in the six serial blasts that ripped through Sri Lanka on Sunday morning, the police said. At least 160 people have been killed in the blasts across Sri Lanka. 

Apr 21, 2019 12:23 pm (IST)

Security personnel stand guard outisde a church where one of the six explosions took place. The serial blasts have claimed 160 lives so far. 

Apr 21, 2019 12:07 pm (IST)

Chief of the Shiromani Akali Dal Sukhbir Singh Badal has expressed shock over the Sri Lanka terror attacks that have claimed 160 lives so far. 

Apr 21, 2019 12:05 pm (IST)

Two of the six attacks that rocked Sri Lanka this morning are reportedly to be have been carried out by suicide bombers. The attack at Shangri La hotel was carried out by suicide bomber Zahran Hashim, while Abu Mohammad has been identified as the attacker at the Batticalao church. 

Apr 21, 2019 11:55 am (IST)

The government has ordered the schools to remain shut tomorrow and day after in view of the dastardly attacks this morning which have claimed 160 lives so far. 

Apr 21, 2019 11:53 am (IST)

Death Toll Reaches 160 | The death toll in the Sri Lanka terror attacks has reached 160. Six blasts, at three churches and three hotels, ripped through Sri Lanka on Sunday morning. 

Apr 21, 2019 11:44 am (IST)

Death Toll Rises to 125 | At least 125 people are reportedly killed, while 160 others have been injured in the Sri Lanka terror attacks. Three churches and three hotels were targetted in the Sunday morning attack. No group has claimed the repsonsibility yet. 

Apr 21, 2019 11:41 am (IST)

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu has condemned the terror attacks in Sri Lanka. 

Apr 21, 2019 11:35 am (IST)

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor expressed shocked over the terror attacks in Sri Lanka and said, "Intolerance, bigotry & terrorism sadly know no borders or limits. Profound condolences to the families & my thoughts and prayers for that beautiful & tortured land."

Apr 21, 2019 11:32 am (IST)

Sri Lankan President Maithripala Sirisena has expressed shock over the terror attacks across Sri Lanka. "I am shocked and saddened by the situation that has occurred," he said. Sirisena said that the investigation has been initiated in the case. "Please remain calm and do not be fooled by rumours," the Sri Lankan President said. 

Sri Lanka Blasts LIVE: Eighth Explosion a Suicide Bomb, Say Police as Toll Rises in Decade’s Worst Terror Attack

Hospital sources said British, Dutch and American citizens were among the dead, with Britons and Japanese also injured. A Portuguese man also died, the country's LUSA news agency reported.

The nature of the blasts was not immediately clear and there were no immediate claims of responsibility. But documents seen by AFP show Sri Lanka's police chief Pujuth Jayasundara issued an intelligence alert to top officers 10 days ago, warning that suicide bombers planned to hit "prominent churches".

The defence ministry ordered a night-time curfew, beginning on Sunday 6:00pm local time and a "temporary" social media ban was imposed by the government.
