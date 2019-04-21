Sri Lanka Blasts LIVE: Eighth Explosion a Suicide Bomb, Say Police as Toll Rises in Decade’s Worst Terror Attack

Apr 21, 2019 1:20 pm (IST)

Former President of Sri Lanka Mahinda Rajapaksa has condemned the attack and termed it 'barbaric'. "It is absolutely barbaric to see such violent attacks on such a holy day. Whoever is behind these attacks must be dealt with immediately. My thoughts and prayers are with the families that lost loved ones and all of Sri Lanka.We will not tolerate such violence, such acts of terrorism, of cowardice within our borders once again. We will stand together and rise up against it as one voice. We will stand united as a nation. #UnitedWeStand (sic)," he Rajapaksa said.