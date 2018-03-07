GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Sri Lanka Blocks Social Media Networks to Stop Sectarian Violence

The government imposed a state of emergency in the island after Buddhist mobs attacked mosques and businesses belonging to minority Muslims in the central highlands district incensed over an altercation over the weekend.

Reuters

Updated:March 7, 2018, 3:08 PM IST
Sri Lanka's army soldiers stand guard a road after a clash between two communities in Digana, central district of Kandy, Sri Lanka March 6, 2018. REUTERS/Stringer
Colombo: Sri Lanka's Telecommunications Regulatory Commission (TRC) will block social media networks such as Facebook Inc. Viber and Whatsapp across the country for three days to prevent the spread of communal violence, officials said on Wednesday.

The government imposed a state of emergency in the island after Buddhist mobs attacked mosques and businesses belonging to minority Muslims in the central highlands district incensed over an altercation over the weekend.

Cabinet Spokesman Rajitha Senaratne told reporters that government has asked service providers to block social messaging networks after posts appeared on Facebook calling for attacks on Muslims.

"The director general (of TRC) will inform all the subscribers about blocking Facebook, Viber, and Whatsapp for 72 hours," a TRC official said.

| Edited by: Huma Tabassum
