GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Sri Lanka Bus Explosion Injures 19, Including 12 Military Personnel 

Since the end of Sri Lanka's nearly three-decade civil war in 2009 there have been no targeted attacks on the military.

Reuters

Updated:February 21, 2018, 1:00 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Sri Lanka Bus Explosion Injures 19, Including 12 Military Personnel 
File photo of LTTE cadres/Getty Images
Colombo: Nineteen people including 12 military personnel were injured on Wednesday in an explosion on a bus in Sri Lanka, said the military, adding they do not know the cause but suspect it may be a bomb or grenade.

Since the end of Sri Lanka's nearly three-decade civil war in 2009 there have been no targeted attacks on the military.

"There had been an explosion in a passenger bus. There are some fragments on the body of the bus. We suspect it as a bomb blast," military spokesman Sumith Atapattu told Reuters.

"The investigations underway to find out the details."

Atapattu said seven army and five air force personnel along with seven civilians were injured in a fire following the explosion on the passenger bus which operated from northern Jaffna peninsula to central town of Diyathalawa, where one of the main military training centres is located.

Sri Lanka ended a 26-year separatist war in May 2009 defeating Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE) who fought to carve out a separate state for ethnic minority Tamil's in the far north of the Indian ocean island nation.

Tamil Tiger rebels commonly used Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) to target civilians and military personnel during the civil war, which killed at least 100,000 people.​

Also Watch

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You