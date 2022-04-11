Sri Lanka Crisis LIVE Updates: Economic Crisis May Lead to More Deaths than Covid, Say Doctors; 19 Lankans Reach Tamil Nadu Seeking Asylum in India

Live now
Sri Lanka Crisis LIVE Updates: Sri Lanka’s doctors warned on Sunday they were nearly out of life-saving medicines and said the island nation’s economic crisis threatened a worse death toll than the coronavirus pandemic. Weeks of power blackouts and severe shortages of food, fuel and pharmaceuticals have brought widespread misery to Sri Lanka, which is suffering its worst downturn since independence in Read More
Sri Lanka’s president has appointed a panel of experts to organise a restructuring of foreign debt as he seeks a way out of a worsening economic crisis, with protests demanding his resignation escalating. Shortages of food and fuel, along with record inflation and regular blackouts, have inflicted unprecedented misery on Sri Lankans in the most painful downturn since independence from Britain in 1948. Ratings agencies have warned of a potential default on the nation’s $51 billion foreign debt, with authorities unable to secure more commercial loans because of credit downgrades.
A massive anti-government street protest demanding Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa’s resignation has turned into an all-night vigil as over 10,000 demonstrators gathered at the Galle Face Green urban park amidst the unprecedented economic crisis in the island nation. Sri Lanka is facing its worst economic crisis since gaining independence from the UK in 1948. People have been protesting for weeks over lengthy power cuts and shortage of gas, food and other basic goods. Since mid-day Saturday, the protesters from all walks of life marched into Galle Face where Rajapaksa’s secretariat is located. Main Galle Road was completely blocked with protesters bringing the traffic to a standstill. We are still here, a participant at the site had a social media posting by 6 AM on Sunday. They claimed that mobile phone signals had been jammed in the area.
Sri Lankan protesters occupied the entrance to the presidents office for a second day on Sunday, demanding Gotabaya Rajapaksa resign over the debt-ridden countrys worst economic crisis in memory. Hundreds of demonstrators weathered heavy rain with raincoats and umbrellas and chanted anti-government slogans. Some called for the entire Parliament to disband to make way for a younger leadership. We will stay on, we will leave only when we have chased them out, Sanjeewa Pushpakumara, a 32-year-old ex-soldier, said of Rajapaksa, his influential family and all the lawmakers.
Sri Lanka’s doctors warned that they were nearly out of life-saving medicines and said the economic crisis threatened a worse death toll than the coronavirus pandemic. Weeks of power blackouts and severe shortages of food, fuel and pharmaceuticals have brought widespread misery to Sri Lanka, which is suffering its worst downturn since independence in 1948. The Sri Lanka Medical Association said that all hospitals in the country no longer had access to imported medical tools and vital drugs.
Around 19 Sri Lankan Tamils from Jaffna and Mannar arrived in Dhanushkodi in Tamil Nadu on boat to seek asylum in India. The people said that living in Sri Lanka has become very difficult due to the severe economic crisis. The prices of essential commodities have risen tremendously in Sri Lanka.
The Sri Lanka Medical Association (SLMA) said that all hospitals in the country no longer had access to imported medical tools and vital drugs. Several facilities have already suspended routine surgeries since last month because they were dangerously low on anaesthetics, but the SLMA said that even emergency procedures may not be possible very soon.
“We are made to make very difficult choices. We have to decide who gets treatment and who will not,” the group said Sunday, after releasing a letter they had sent President Gotabaya Rajapaksa days earlier to warn him of the situation.
“If supplies are not restored within days, the casualties will be far worse than from the pandemic.” Mounting public anger over the crisis has seen large protests calling for Rajapaksa’s resignation.
Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has invited the eleven-party coalition allies comprising 42 independent MPs for a discussion on the country’s worst economic crisis, according to a media report. During the meeting, which is scheduled to take place on Sunday evening, the MPs will also request the president to remove his elder brother, Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa and appoint a new cabinet to address the unprecedented crisis faced by the island nation.
Last week the entire Sri Lankan cabinet resigned apart from Mahinda at a time when the country was facing its worst economic crisis since gaining independence from the UK in 1948. During the meeting, the MPs will also hand out a list of proposals to President Rajapaksa to bail out Sri Lanka from the current economic and political crisis, the Colombo Page news portal reported.
This letter with the signatures of the President of the Sri Lanka Freedom Party, former President Maithripala Sirisena, MP Vasudeva Nanayakkara, MP Anura Priyadarshana Yapa and President’s Counsel Wijayadasa Rajapaksha on behalf of the 42 MPs who left the government and sat in Parliament as an independent group, has been sent to the President on Friday, Lankadeepa reported.
These political manoeuvrings were taking place amid a massive anti-government street protest demanding the Sri Lankan President’s resignation. People have been protesting for weeks over lengthy power cuts and shortage of gas, food and other basic goods.
Since Saturday, protesters from all walks of life have marched into Galle Face where Rajapaksa’s secretariat is located. President Rajapaksa and his elder brother, Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa, continue to hold power in Sri Lanka, despite their politically powerful family being the focus of public ire.
