Sri Lanka Crisis LIVE Updates: Court Bars Ex-PM Mahinda Rajapaksa From Leaving Country; Parl to Elect Next Prez for the First Time Since 1978

Sri Lanka Crisis LIVE Updates: Sri Lanka's top court barred former Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa and former Finance Minister Basil Rajapaksa from leaving the country until July 28 without permission. According to reports, three other former officials, including two former central bank governors, also cannot leave the country without the court's permission till July 28.
Out of gas and stuck in line for days, a group of motorists kick off their shoes and settle on a sidewalk in Sri Lanka’s capital for a round of cards. Emergency curfews, tear gas plumes and the sudden departure and resignation of the president have all failed to budge the long vehicle queues snaking out of Colombo’s empty petrol stations. Chronic fuel shortages have been a source of frustration for months but are now worse than ever, with some people waiting in line for days without any guarantee of a refill. “I have been here for four days,” said Vipul Dissanayaka, the driver of one of the city’s ubiquitous three-wheel motor taxis.
Escaping Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa faced protests in the Maldives Wednesday with dozens of compatriots urging Male not to provide him safe haven. Sri Lankan expatriates carrying flags and placards denounced Rajapaksa, who fled his country early Wednesday after protesters overran his Colombo residence at the weekend over the worsening economic crisis in the South Asian nation. “Dear Maldivian friends, please urge your government not to safeguard criminals,” said a black and white banner held by Sri Lankans working in the islands’ tiny capital.
I am contesting to be the President. Electorate is confined to 225 MPs with the GR coalition dominating the numbers. Even though it is an uphill struggle I am convinced that truth will prevail.
Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP), the country’s ruling party, on Friday announced its decision to support interim president Ranil Wickremesinghe in the parliamentary vote to be held next week to elect the successor to Gotabaya Rajapaksa after unprecedented protests over the island nation’s worst economic crisis in decades. SLPP General Secretary Sagara Kariyawasam in a statement said the party will support Prime Minister Wickremesinghe, who was on Friday sworn in as the interim president until Parliament elects a successor to Rajapaksa
For the first time since 1978, Sri Lanka will elect the crisis-hit country’s next president through a secret vote by the MPs and not through a popular mandate, following the resignation of Gotabaya Rajapaksa who was ousted by a popular uprising against him. The 225-member Parliament will elect the new president by a secret vote on July 20, Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena said on Friday. Never in the history of the presidency since 1978 that Parliament had voted to elect a president. Presidential elections in 1982, 1988, 1994, 1999, 2005, 2010, 2015 and 2019 had elected them by popular vote. The only previous occasion when the presidency became vacant mid-term was in 1993 when president Ranasinghe Premadasa was assassinated. DB Wijetunga was unanimously endorsed by Parliament to run the balance of Premadasa’s term.
Sri Lanka’s interim President Ranil Wickremesinghe on Friday decided to prohibit the use of the word ‘His Excellency’ to address the President and abolished the presidential flag, as he underlined his commitment to protecting democracy and the Constitution of the crisis-hit country. Rather than protecting individuals, protect the country, Wickremesinghe, who is also the prime minister, said after he was sworn in as Sri Lanka’s acting president until Parliament elects a successor to Gotabaya Rajapaksa, who resigned after protests against his government for mishandling the economy that bankrupted the country. He said as the acting President he decided to prohibit the use of the word His Excellency’ when addressing the President.
Sri Lanka’s Supreme Court on Friday barred former prime minister Mahinda Rajapaksa and former finance minister Basil Rajapaksa from leaving the country till July 28. The order was passed by the apex court during the hearing of a petition filed by global civil society organisation Transparency International on the economic crisis in Sri Lanka. The petition filed on June 17 had sought the court to restrict the overseas travel of the two Rajapaksa brothers, former Central Bank Governor Ajith Nivard Cabraal, and former treasury secretary S R Attygala. The petitioner had claimed that these persons were directly responsible for the unsustainability of Sri Lanka’s foreign debt, its debt default and the current economic crisis.
Ranil Wickremesinghe was on Friday sworn in as Sri Lanka’s acting president after parliament accepted the resignation of Gotabaya Rajapaksa who fled the country, allowing the lawmakers to begin the process of electing a new president who can repair the island nation’s bankrupt economy.
Rajapaksa, who fled to the Maldives on Wednesday and then landed in Singapore on Thursday, has formally resigned, Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena confirmed early on Friday, capping off a chaotic 72-hours in the crisis-hit nation that saw protesters storm many iconic buildings, including the President and the Prime Minister’s residences here.
Rajapaksa, 73, had emailed his resignation to Speaker Abeywardena who said that he accepted his resignation, which he received late on Thursday. Rajapaksa’s departure from office marks a major victory for the anti-government protesters, who for months have demanded his removal. His resignation also ended the rule by a family that wielded power in the country for nearly 20 years.
