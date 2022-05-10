Sri Lanka Crisis LIVE Updates: Rajapaksas' Ancestral Home Set on Fire Hours After PM's Resignation; Ruling Party MP Among 5 Killed

Live now
Sri Lanka Crisis LIVE Updates: The ancestral home of the Rajapaksas in Hambantota has been set on fire by a group of anti-government protestors, hours after Mahinda Rajapaksa, the patriarch of the powerful clan resigned on Monday in response to mounting demand for his ouster as Sri Lanka’s prime minister. Video footage showed the entire house of Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa and his younger brother and President Read More
Alegislator from Sri Lanka’s ruling party shot dead an anti-government protester and then took his own life during a confrontation outside capital Colombo, police said Monday. Amarakeerthi Athukorala opened fire and critically wounded two people blocking his car in the town of Nittambuwa, police said, adding that one of the victims died of his injuries. “The MP fled the scene and took refuge at a nearby building,” a police official told AFP by telephone. “Thousands surrounded the building and he then took his own life with his revolver.”
Once known as Sri Lanka’s man for all seasons, 76-year-old Mahinda Rajapaksa on Monday was forced to resign amid clashes between his supporters and anti-government protesters that left three dead and 150 injured. The wily politician and patriarch of the powerful Rajapaksa clan was reluctant to step down from the post of prime minister, even as his younger brother President Gotabaya Rajapaksa holds onto his chair under mounting pressure. The anti-government protests triggered by Sri Lanka’s worst economic crisis since since independence was the major reason behind Mahinda Rajapaksa’s resignation. The crisis has been caused partly by a lack of foreign currency, which means that the country cannot afford to pay for imports of staple foods and fuel leading to acute shortages and very high prices. READ MORE
Sri Lankan authorities have extended the island-wide curfew imposed from 7.00pm on Monday till 7.00 am on Wednesday. Earlier, Mahinda’s supporters attacked anti-government protesters at MynaGoGama and GotaGoGama protest sites. The tents opposite Temple Trees, the official residence of the prime minister, were dismantled by a mob.
Sri Lanka’s Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa resigned on Monday after clinging on to power for weeks, following unprecedented anti-government protests demanding his ouster as well as the administration led by his younger brother and President Gotabaya Rajapaksa over the country’s worst economic crisis that led to acute shortages of staple food, fuel and power. Mahinda’s resignation came hours after his supporters attacked anti-regime protesters outside President Gotabaya’s office, leaving around 173 people injured and triggering widespread violence against pro-Rajapaksa politicians. At least four people, including a ruling party MP, were killed in the subsequent violence.
Shots were fired from inside the Sri Lankan prime minister’s official residence Monday, as thousands of protesters breached the main gate and torched a truck at the entrance, an AFP reporter said. Police also fired tear gas to push back protesters retaliating against an attack on them earlier in the day by those loyal to the outgoing premier Mahinda Rajapaksa. Police sources confirmed that shots were fired in the air to prevent the crowd breaching the inner security ring of the residence where Rajapaksa, who resigned as premier earlier in the day, was holed up.
Violence raged across Sri Lanka late into the night on Monday, with five people dead and some 180 injured as prime minister Mahinda Rajapaksa quit after weeks of protests. Those killed in the worst unrest since the crisis began included a lawmaker from the ruling party who shot two people. Another ruling party politician gunned down two others. Earlier in the day, government supporters in the capital Colombo attacked with sticks and clubs opponents angry over Sri Lanka’s worst economic crisis since the island nation’s 1948 independence.
Prime Minister Mahinda’s House in Kurunegala was also set on fire by protesters while a mob also destroyed D A Rajapaksa Memorial – constructed in the memory of the father of Mahinda and Gotabaya – in Medamulana, Hambantota. Earlier, Mahinda Rajapaksa’s supporters attacked anti-government protesters at MynaGoGama and GotaGoGama protest sites in Colombo.
Several properties of ministers and lawmakers of the ruling coalition were destroyed by the protesters. Sri Lankan media also reported that a fire has broke out near the back gate of Temple Trees, the official residence of the Sri Lankan Prime Minister here.
Police water cannons have been called but anti-government protesters are attacking the vehicles, the report said. Protesters have also attacked the house of Badulla District parliamentarian Tissa Kuttiarachch and later set it on fire.
The house of Puttalam MP Santha Nishantha was completely destroyed due to an arson attack. The arson attacks came as the island was placed under curfew after violent clashes between Mahinda Rajapaksa supporters and anti-government protesters in Colombo.
Three people were killed, including a ruling party MP, and more than 150 injured in violence in the capital. There have been protests over soaring prices and power cuts since last month.
