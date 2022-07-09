LIVE: Sri Lanka President Flees as Protesters 'Take Over' His House, 16 MPs Urge Rajapaksa to Quit Immediately; Tear Gas Fired, At least 30 Injured

Hundreds of Sri Lankan protesters, demanding the resignation of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, on Saturday stormed into his official residence in the central Colombo’s high-security Fort area after breaking the barricades, as people took to streets protesting against the government over the nation’s worst economic crisis in recent memory. President Gotabaya Rajapaksa who was facing calls for resignation since March was using the President’s House as his residence and office since protesters came to occupy the entrance to his office early April. At least 30 persons including two police officers were injured during the protests.