CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Movies#IndvsEng#AmarnathCloudburst#ElonMusk
  • Home
    • »
  • News
    • »
  • World
    • »
  • LIVE: Sri Lanka President Flees as Protesters 'Take Over' His House, 16 MPs Urge Rajapaksa to Quit Immediately; Tear Gas Fired, At least 30 Injured

Live now

Auto Refresh

LIVE: Sri Lanka President Flees as Protesters 'Take Over' His House, 16 MPs Urge Rajapaksa to Quit Immediately; Tear Gas Fired, At least 30 Injured

Sri Lanka Crisis LIVE Updates: Sri Lankan police fired tear gas at protesters on Saturday in Colombo to control thousands gathered for one of the largest anti-government marches

News18.com | July 09, 2022, 15:15 IST
Sri Lanka Crisis,Sri Lanka News LIVE,Sri Lanka Crisis News LIVE Updates,Sri Lanka Crisis Live Updates,Sri Lanka Protests Live News,Sri Lanka President Gotabaya Rajapaksa,Sri Lanka Police,Sri Lanka Protesters

Sri Lanka Crisis LIVE Updates: Sri Lanka’s beleaguered President Gotabaya Rajapaksa fled his official residence in Colombo Saturday, a top defence source said, before protesters gathered to demand his resignation stormed the compound. “The president was escorted to safety,” the source said, adding that troops fired in the air to prevent angry crowds from overrunning the President’s Read More

Key Events

Key Events
Jul 09, 2022 15:10 IST

16 MPs Write Letter Requesting President to Resign Immediately

Sri Lanka News LIVE: 16 SLPP MPs have written a letter requesting the Sri Lankan President to resign immediately and to provide the opportunity for a mature leader, a report in Times Now said.

Jul 09, 2022 15:07 IST

30 Injured as Hundreds of Protesters Break into Sri Lankan President's Official Residence

Hundreds of Sri Lankan protesters, demanding the resignation of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, on Saturday stormed into his official residence in the central Colombo’s high-security Fort area after breaking the barricades, as people took to streets protesting against the government over the nation’s worst economic crisis in recent memory. President Gotabaya Rajapaksa who was facing calls for resignation since March was using the President’s House as his residence and office since protesters came to occupy the entrance to his office early April. At least 30 persons including two police officers were injured during the protests.

Jul 09, 2022 15:01 IST

WATCH | SJB MP Rajitha Senaratne Attacked by Protesters as Agitation Erupts on Streets

Jul 09, 2022 14:53 IST

I am Part of Protest, Stand with People's Demand: Former Cricketer Sanath Jayasuriya

Jul 09, 2022 14:50 IST

Sri Lanka Police Fire Tear Gas at Anti-government Protesters

Sri Lankan police fired tear gas at protesters on Saturday in the commercial capital Colombo to control thousands gathered for one of the largest anti-government marches in the crisis-hit country this year. Thousands of demonstrators packed in buses, trains and trucks from across the South Asian nation entered Colombo to express outrage over the government’s failure to protect them from economic ruin.

Jul 09, 2022 14:45 IST

Group of Military Personnel Join Ordinary Sri Lankans to Protest Against President

Jul 09, 2022 14:44 IST

Protesters Swim In Sri Lankan President's Pool

The protesters were seen swimming in the pool after they forcibly entered Sri Lanka President Gotabaya Rajapaksa’s official residence on Saturday afternoon demanding his resignation amid a worsening economic crisis. The pool was seen surrounded by a mob of protesters waving the country’s national flags, a report in NDTV said.

Jul 09, 2022 14:40 IST

WATCH | Protesters Storm Presidential Palace in Sri Lanka

Jul 09, 2022 14:37 IST

Sri Lanka LIVE Updates: 21 People, Including 2 Policemen, Injured in Protests

Sri Lanka Crisis: At least 21 people, including two policemen were injured and hospitalised in the ongoing protests, hospital sources told Reuters.

Jul 09, 2022 14:27 IST

Sri Lankan protestors have taken control of the President's Office and President's House in Colombo, a local media report said.

Jul 09, 2022 14:18 IST

Sri Lanka Prime Minister Summon Emergency Meet, Requests Speaker to Summon Parliament

Sri Lanka Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe has summoned an emergency party leaders’ meeting after the unrest on Saturday. PM Wickremesinghe has also requested the speaker to summon the parliament, a statement from the prime minister’s office said.

Jul 09, 2022 14:13 IST

Lankan Prez Gotabaya Rajapaksa Flees After Protesters Gherao Residence

Sri Lankan president Gotabaya Rajapaksa fled as supporters surrounded his residence. Sri Lankan news agencies reported that Gotabaya was taken to a different location before the protesters stormed his residence. Protesters took out a mega rally in Colombo on Saturday after a curfew on protests were lifted demanding president Rajapaksa step down from his role. The police earlier on Friday imposed a stay-at-home order banning large demonstrations on Saturday but opposition parties, pressure groups and the bar association threatened to sue the police chief after which the orders were rescinded. READ MORE

Jul 09, 2022 14:03 IST

Why Has the Protests Started Again in Sri Lanka?

The protest on Saturday resumed in Sri Lanka after the “police curfew”, which was imposed on Friday night, was lifted following the opposition from political opposition, lawyers and rights groups. The authorities had declared a curfew on Friday night ahead of mass anti-government protests scheduled on Saturday in the capital Colombo. “There is nothing called ‘police curfew’ under the Police Ordinance. The declaration of curfew is illegal and a blatant violation of fundamental rights,” the Bar Association of Sri Lanka noted.

Jul 09, 2022 14:00 IST

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa Flees, Hiding in Military Camp

Angry protestors entered Sri Lankan Presidential palace earlier today, following which President Gotabaya Rajapaksa fled from the palace and currently hiding in a military camp.

Jul 09, 2022 13:57 IST

Major Protest in Colombo After Protests Lifted

Protesters took out a mega rally in Colombo on Saturday after a curfew on protests were lifted demanding president Rajapaksa step down from his role. The police earlier on Friday imposed a stay-at-home order banning large demonstrations on Saturday but opposition parties, pressure groups and the bar association threatened to sue the police chief after which the orders were rescinded.

Major Protest in Colombo After Protests Lifted

Jul 09, 2022 13:55 IST

Sri Lanka President Gotabaya Rajapaksa Flees as Protesters Storm Home

Sri Lanka President Gotabaya Rajapaksa fled his official residence in Colombo Saturday before protesters gathered to demand his resignation stormed the compound. “The president was escorted to safety,” the source said, adding that troops fired in the air to prevent angry crowds from overrunning the President’s Palace. Sirasa TV, a private broadcaster, showed crowds entering the once tightly-guarded residence.

Jul 09, 2022 13:53 IST

Sri Lanka Police Fire Tear Gas at Anti-government Protesters

Sri Lankan police fired tear gas at protesters on Saturday in the commercial capital Colombo to control thousands gathered for one of the largest anti-government marches in the crisis-hit country this year. Thousands of demonstrators packed in buses, trains and trucks from across the South Asian nation entered Colombo to express outrage over the government’s failure to protect them from economic ruin. The island of 22 million people is struggling under a severe foreign exchange shortage that has limited essential imports of fuel, food and medicine, plunging it into the worst financial turmoil in seven decades.

Jul 09, 2022 14:53 IST

I am Part of Protest, Stand with People's Demand: Former Cricketer Sanath Jayasuriya

Jul 09, 2022 14:50 IST

Sri Lanka Police Fire Tear Gas at Anti-government Protesters

Jul 09, 2022 14:45 IST

Group of Military Personnel Join Ordinary Sri Lankans to Protest Against President

Jul 09, 2022 14:40 IST

WATCH | Protesters Storm Presidential Palace in Sri Lanka

Jul 09, 2022 14:37 IST

Sri Lanka LIVE Updates: 21 People, Including 2 Policemen, Injured in Protests

Jul 09, 2022 14:27 IST

Sri Lankan protestors have taken control of the President's Office and President's House in Colombo, a local media report said.

Jul 09, 2022 14:03 IST

Why Has the Protests Started Again in Sri Lanka?

Jul 09, 2022 14:00 IST

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa Flees, Hiding in Military Camp

Jul 09, 2022 13:57 IST

Major Protest in Colombo After Protests Lifted

Jul 09, 2022 13:55 IST

Sri Lanka President Gotabaya Rajapaksa Flees as Protesters Storm Home

Jul 09, 2022 13:53 IST

Sri Lanka Police Fire Tear Gas at Anti-government Protesters

Read more

Palace.

Sirasa TV, a private broadcaster, showed crowds entering the once tightly-guarded residence. Sri Lanka has suffered through months of food and fuel shortages, lengthy blackouts and galloping inflation after running out of foreign currency to import vital goods.

Huge crowds had poured into the capital for the demonstration, the latest expression of unrest sparked by the island nation’s unprecedented economic crisis.

Police had withdrawn a curfew order issued on Friday after opposition parties, rights activists and the bar association threatened to sue the police chief. Thousands of anti-government protesters ignored the stay-home order and even forced railway authorities to operate trains to take them to Colombo for Saturday’s rally, officials said.

Sri Lanka’s Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe summoned an urgent cabinet meeting to discuss a “swift resolution” to a potential power vacuum after President Gotabaya Rajapaksa fled his official residence Saturday.

Wickremesinghe, who is next in line of succession if Rajapaksa resigns, invited political party leaders to join the meeting and also asked for parliament to be convened urgently to discuss the crisis, his office said in a statement.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.

More News

TAGS