Sri Lanka Crisis LIVE Updates: Rajapaksa Flown to Airbase Raising Doubts of Escape; Thousands Line Up to Visit Prez Palace After Takeover

Sri Lanka Crisis LIVE Updates: Sri Lanka’s embattled president was flown to an airbase near the main international airport Monday, officials said, raising speculation he will escape into exile abroad. Gotabaya Rajapaksa fled the presidential palace in Colombo under naval protection on Saturday, shortly before tens of thousands of protesters overran the compound. Read More
Hundreds of Sri Lankans jostled Monday to use the vast array of exercise machines in the private gym of the presidential palace, lifting weights and running on treadmills inside a facility that was, until now, the exclusive domain of the country’s beleaguered president. For many who had traveled on overcrowded trains and buses from outside the capital, Colombo, this was the first time they had laid eyes on a residence so grand. The colonial-era structure was a staggering sight, with airy verandas, plush living rooms and spacious bedrooms, a garden swimming pool and neatly manicured lawns.
Sri Lanka’s President Gotabaya Rajapaksa is still in the country, Parliament Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena’s office said on Wednesday, noting that media speculation that the embattled leader may have fled the country sparked due to a “mistake” made by the Speaker during an interview. Rajapaksa, 73, is yet to resign formally and his whereabouts are also not yet known. However, the presidential secretariat has been issuing the President’s statement even after he had fled the official residence when thousands of people stormed it on Saturday.
The Sri Lankan Parliament will elect the new president to succeed Gotabaya Rajapaksa on July 20, Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena announced on Monday. The decision was taken during a crucial all-party leaders meeting held earlier in the day. President Rajapaksa is yet to resign formally, however, he informed the Speaker on Saturday that he will quit on July 13. Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe also said that he will step down after a new government is formed. After receiving Rajapaksa’s resignation on Wednesday, Parliament will convene on July 15 to announce the vacancy and will reconvene on July 19 to accept the nominations for the post, Speaker Abeywardena said.
The situation in Sri Lanka is complicated. With the civil unrest, severe economic crisis, political instability, and now the deadlock between the people and the Gotabaya Rajapaksa administration, the island country is seeing an unusual stalemate. The road ahead for Lanka is tough; not only does it need to alleviate itself from the economic crisis, but it would also need to rebuild itself brick by brick. “What Sri Lanka is going through is a civilization crisis, one that has given people an opportunity to re-imagine a new governing system and a new Sri Lanka,” Dr Sunil Wijesiriwardane, a popular civil rights activist and academician based in Colombo, told News18.com. READ MORE
Millions of rupees in cash left behind by President Gotabaya Rajapaksa when he fled his official residence in the capital will be handed over to court on Monday, police said. Protesters discovered 17.85 million Sri Lankan rupees (about $50,000) in crisp new banknotes but turned it over to police following Saturday’s storming of the Presidential palace. “The cash was taken over by the police and will be produced in court today,” a police spokesman said.
Hours later, the parliamentary speaker announced Rajapaksa would resign on Wednesday to allow a “peaceful transition of power”. The 73-year-old leader had taken refuge at a navy facility in the island’s northeast, a top defence official said, adding that he was brought to the Katunayake airbase adjoining the country’s main international airport.
“He and his entourage were flown back to Colombo in two Bell 412 choppers,” the official added. There was no official word from the president’s office about his whereabouts, and several local media reports speculated he was set to leave for Dubai later Monday.
But four commercial flights subsequently took off for Middle Eastern destinations without him, airport officials said. Immigration officers were refusing to go to the VIP suite to stamp his passport, while he insisted he would not go through the public facilities, they added — a humiliating stand-off for the leader once known as ‘The Terminator’.
A military source said Rajapaksa, who remains the commander-in-chief of the armed forces, had the option of travelling in an air force aircraft. Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe’s office said Rajapaksa had officially informed him of the president’s intention to resign, without specifying a date.
Sri Lanka’s political parties on Monday initiated steps to form an all-party government and subsequently elect a new President on July 20 to prevent the bankrupt nation sliding further into anarchy. President Rajapaksa has officially conveyed to Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe that he will resign on July 13 as previously announced, the PM Office said on Monday, days after protesters stormed both leaders’ homes in rage over the government’s mishandling of the country’s worst economic crisis.
The entire Sri Lankan Cabinet will resign and hand over their responsibilities to a new all-party interim government as soon as it is formed, Prime Minister Wickremesinghe’s office said on Monday, as the country grappled with political and economic crises. It said all members of the cabinet have agreed to hand over their responsibilities to a new all-party government as soon as it is formed. “All the ministers who participated in the discussion were of the opinion that as soon as there is an agreement to form an all-party government, they are ready to hand over their responsibilities to that government, the PM Office said.
