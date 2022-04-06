CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#IPL2022#Movies#ImranKhan#UkraineWar#SriLanka
Home » News » World » Sri Lanka Crisis: President Gotabaya Revokes Emergency Rule Ordinance Amid Large-scale Protests
1-MIN READ

Sri Lanka Crisis: President Gotabaya Revokes Emergency Rule Ordinance Amid Large-scale Protests

Public unrest surged over President Gotabaya Rajapaksa's handling of Sri Lanka's worst economic crisis. (Image: Reuters)

Public unrest surged over President Gotabaya Rajapaksa's handling of Sri Lanka's worst economic crisis. (Image: Reuters)

In a gazette notification, the president said the emergency rule ordinance would stand revoked as of midnight on April 5

Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa late on Tuesday revoked the emergency rule ordinance that had gone into effect on April 1, even as the government struggled to quell protests amid the nation’s worst economic crisis in decades.

In a gazette notification, Rajapaksa said the emergency rule ordinance would stand revoked as of midnight on April 5.

Rajapaksa dissolved his cabinet on Monday and sought to form a unity government as public unrest surged over his handling of the economic crisis that has led to shortages of food and fuel and prolonged power cuts.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.

Tags
first published:April 06, 2022, 00:11 IST