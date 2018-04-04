English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Sri Lanka Debates No-faith Motion Against Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe
The motion brought by a group led by former strongman Mahinda Rajapaksa was taken up for debate Wednesday and a vote will be taken later in the day.
File photo of Sri Lankan Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe.
Colombo: Sri Lanka's Parliament is debating a no-faith motion against Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe, a move that threatens the country's unity government elected on a platform of good governance.
The motion brought by a group led by former strongman Mahinda Rajapaksa was taken up for debate Wednesday and a vote will be taken later in the day. Wickremesinghe needs 113 votes in the 225-member Parliament to defeat the motion.
The main allegation involves his appointment of a foreigner as the central bank governor who is now accused of leaking inside information to benefit his son-in-law in a treasury bond sale.
Sri Lanka's unity government formed by traditionally rival parties led by Wickremesinghe and President Maithripala Sirisena is threatened with sections in Sirisena's party mulling voting against the prime minister.
