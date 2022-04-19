Sri Lanka Economic Crisis Latest Updates: New Cabinet to Convene Today, Fuel Prices Up Ahead of IMF Talks

Sri Lanka’s leader dropped two of his brothers and a nephew from his cabinet Monday, following public anger over the ruling family’s mismanagement of a crippling economic crisis and calls for his resignation. The new cabinet retains Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa, Gotabaya’s older brother and the head of Sri Lanka’s ruling clan, while leaving out eldest sibling Chamal and younger brother Basil, the former finance minister.

Mahinda’s eldest son Namal, who ran the sports ministry and had been touted as a future leader before the crisis, was also dropped. The 21-member cabinet is seven people fewer than its predecessor, which resigned en masse two weeks ago in response to public outrage over nepotism and corruption.

The new session of Sri Lanka’s parliament will sit starting Tuesday until April 22.

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has presided over the island nation’s most painful downturn in memory and his government is preparing for imminent bailout talks with the International Monetary Fund.

Dozens of lawmakers have turned against the administration and opposition parties have rebuffed invitations to join a unity government from the president, who insists he will remain in office to guide Sri Lanka through the crisis.

Here are the latest updates on Sri Lanka’s economic crisis:

• In the first meeting since President Gotabaya Rajapaksa declared a state of emergency following massive protests over the country’s economic crisis, the new cabinet will reconvene today.

• The increase came as Sri Lanka’s new finance minister Ali Sabry led a delegation to Washington seeking between $3 billion and $4 billion from the IMF to overcome the balance-of-payments crisis and boost depleted reserves.

• A key fuel retailer in Sri Lanka raised prices by up to 35 percent on Monday as the cash-strapped government was set to open crucial bailout talks with the International Monetary Fund. Lanka IOC, a fuel retailer which accounts for a third of the local market, said it raised the diesel price by 75 rupees to 327 a litre while petrol was increased by 35 rupees to 367 rupees ($1.20).

• Speaking to his newly inducted Cabinet Ministers, President Gotabaya termed his decision to ban chemical fertilisers in farming “a mistake” and that corrective steps were being taken now.

• The government last week announced a sovereign default on its huge foreign debt and the Colombo Stock Exchange announced trading would be halted for five days from Monday amid fears of a market collapse.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.