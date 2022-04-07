Sri Lanka Economic Crisis LIVE Updates: Neighbourhood 1st, Says Jaishankar as India Sends 270,000 MT of Fuel; Students Storm Ministry

Read more

cuts and shortages of gas, food and other basic goods. The public anger has prompted nearly all Cabinet ministers to quit, and scores of lawmakers to leave Rajapaksa’s government.

Speaking in Parliament, Chief Government Whip Minister Johnston Fernando said the government will face this problem and there is no reason for the President to resign as he was elected to office. “As a responsible Government, we state President Gotabaya Rajapaksa will not resign from his post under any circumstances,” Fernando said.

Amid Sri Lanka’s worst economic crisis since gaining independence from the UK in 1948, the Government also defended the President’s decision to enforce a state of emergency, that had given him sweeping authority to act in the interests of public security and preserving public order, including suspending any laws, authorising detentions and seizing property, saying it was declared after attempts were made to attack the President’s Office and other public property.

Meanwhile, India has delivered two fuel consignments to Sri Lanka in the last 24 hours, India’s high commission on the crisis-hit island nation said on Wednesday. India supplied 36,000 tonnes of petrol and 40,000 tonnes of diesel, the high commission said, taking total Indian fuel supplies to Sri Lanka to 270,000 tonnes.

Veteran left-wing politician Vasudeva Nanayakkara said on Wednesday said Sri Lanka’s ongoing political turmoil triggered by the country’s unprecedented economic crisis can be ended with a snap election. Democratic Left Front politician Nanayakkara was among the 42 members who declared independence in Parliament from the ruling Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) coalition.

“This government cannot move forward now. There must be a government with everyone participating for at least 6 months and then have an election,” Nanayakkara said. He, however, ruled out joining hands with the opposition groups.

