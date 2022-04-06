Live now
Sri Lanka Crisis LIVE Updates: Facing its worst economic crisis since independence, Sri Lanka has been gripped by massive uproar and agitation by people protesting against the country’s government.
Sri Lanka’s President Gotabaya Rajapaksa revoked a state of emergency late on Tuesday after 41 lawmakers walked out of the ruling coalition, leaving his government in a minority in parliament. Read More
The UN human rights office (OHCHR) on Tuesday expressed concern over the worsening economic crisis in Sri Lanka and urged the government to defuse tensions peacefully.
The situation in the island nation has worsened and there have been shortages of food and fuel, along with power cuts, prompting new protests by desperate Sri Lankans, OHCHR Spokesperson Liz Throssell said in a statement, as reported by ANI.
OHCHR Spokesperson said her office was “concerned that such measures are aimed at preventing or discouraging people from legitimately expressing their grievances through peaceful protests, and that they frustrate the exchange of views on matters of public interest”.
The Government Medical Officers Association, which represents over 16,000 doctors in the island nation, said there was an acute shortage of medicines, including life-saving drugs.
“Failure to assure a continuous and adequate supply of essential medical drugs will lead to collapse of the entire health system,” the doctors’ body told the health ministry in a letter.
“This will create a life-threatening situation to our citizens who are already facing an unprecedented crisis situation.”
The 41 lawmakers who walked out of the ruling coalition government have now become independent members, leaving Rajapaksa’s government with fewer than the 113 members needed to maintain a majority in the 225-member house.
There has been no vote count yet, although Rajapaksa’s minority government could find decision-making more challenging. Independent parliamentarians, however, could continue to support government proposals in the house.
Sri Lanka | Visuals from Colombo after Emergency was revoked in the country. pic.twitter.com/yxuMMFuqhG
— ANI (@ANI) April 6, 2022
As the island nation battles food and fuel shortage and prolonged power cuts, a doctors’ body told the Sri Lankan government that there was an acute shortage of medicines that could collapse the health system.
Sri Lanka on Tuesday announced that it is temporarily shutting down its embassies in Norway and Iraq and its Consulate General in Australia with effect from April 30.
As per the the government, the decision was taken following careful deliberation. The government said the move is part of a “general restructuring of Sri Lanka’s diplomatic representation overseas” in view of the current economic crisis.
The economic crisis in the island nation has even hit its TV channels and newspapers. With employees being laid off, the coverage of the Indian Premier League (IPL) has been suspended in the country, while two prominent newspapers haven’t been publishing stories about the tournament as they are keeping the coverage on the biggest national story in recent time.
The International Monetary Fund (IMF) said on Tuesday that it is monitoring political and economic developments in Sri Lanka “very closely”.
Sri Lanka’s President Gotabaya Rajapaksa revoked a state of emergency late on Tuesday after dozens of lawmakers walked out of the ruling coalition, leaving his government in a minority in parliament as it struggled to tackle protests amid the country’s worst economic crisis since its independence.
In another setback for the administration, Ali Sabry, who was named the finance minister on Monday, resigned within 24 hours of his appointment and ahead of crucial talks scheduled with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for a loan programme.
Gotabaya Rajapaksa dissolved his Cabinet on Monday and sought to form a unity government as protests over the ruling family’s handling of the debt-ridden economy that has led to shortage of food, fuel and prolonged power cuts. A doctors’ body also flagged acute shortage of medicines that could lead to the health health system collapsing.
In a gazette issued late on Tuesday, Rajapaksa revoked the emergency rule ordinance that went into effect last Friday.
“I, Gotabaya Rajapaksa, President of the Socialist Republic of Sri Lanka, hereby revoke the gazette with effect from midnight on 05 April 2022,” news agency Reuters quoted lines from the gazette.
