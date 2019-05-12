Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
SPONSORED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
2-min read

Sri Lanka Imposes Curfew in Western Coastal Town After Communal Clashes

Tension was brewing since Saturday between Catholics and Muslims in the-Christian dominated town of Chilaw after a mosque and few shops owned by Muslims were attacked by a mob.

PTI

Updated:May 12, 2019, 4:14 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Sri Lanka Imposes Curfew in Western Coastal Town After Communal Clashes
Police said this was a fallout of the Easter Sunday attacks in which over 250 people were killed.
Loading...
Colombo: Sri Lankan police on Sunday imposed curfew with immediate effect in the country's western coastal town of Chilaw after a mosque and few shops owned by Muslims were attacked by a mob, authorities said.

The curfew has been imposed till 6am Monday as a precaution, police said.

Additional troops have been deployed in the city to bring the situation under control, they said.

Tension was brewing since Saturday between Catholics and Muslims in the-Christian dominated town. This is a fallout of the Easter Sunday attacks in which over 250 people were killed.

Nine suicide bombers, including a woman, carried out a series of devastating blasts that tore through three churches and three luxury hotels, killing 258 people and injuring over 500 others on the Easter Sunday.

The Islamic State claimed responsibility for the attack, but the government has blamed local Islamist extremist group, the National Thawheed Jama'ath (NTJ), for the bombings.

Some inflammatory exchanges happened between the two communities in the town since Saturday, residents said.

A Catholic woman claimed that she was threatened inside a Muslim-owned shop.

Cardinal Malcolm Ranjith, the Archbishop of Colombo, cancelled all masses since the Easter Sunday until the security situation could improve.

It was just this morning that churches resumed their normal Sunday services since the attack.

Early this month, several people were injured in clashes between Muslims and Christians in Negombo, a majority Christian town where St. Sebastian's Church was targeted during the Easter attacks.

After clashes in Negombo, Cardinal Ranjith appealed to Christians and other communities to show restraint.

"I appeal to all Catholic and Christian brothers and sisters not to hurt even a single Muslim person because they are our brothers, because they are part of our religious culture," said Ranjith.

"Therefore please avoid hurting them and try to create a better spirit of understanding and good relations between all the communities of Sri Lanka."

In his address to the nation after the Easter Sunday blasts, President Maithripala Sirisena called on the public to refrain from looking at the Muslim community with a suspicious eye following the attacks.

"It was only a small group which had engaged in such acts of terror," he added.

Sri Lanka has a population of 21 million which is a patchwork of ethnicities and religions, dominated by the Sinhalese Buddhist majority.

Muslims account for 10% of the population and are the second-largest minority after Hindus. Around 7% of Sri Lankans are Christians.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
T&C Apply. ARN EU/04/19/13626
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram