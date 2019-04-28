Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
SPONSORED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Sri Lanka Issues Decree Banning All Forms of Face Covering From Tomorrow

The move comes just days after a parliamentarian submitted a Private Member’s Motion to ban the burqa on security grounds.

News18.com

Updated:April 28, 2019, 11:48 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Sri Lanka Issues Decree Banning All Forms of Face Covering From Tomorrow
Representative Image
Loading...
New Delhi: The Sri Lankan government on Sunday issued a decree banning burqas and other face-covering garments from tomorrow, in light of the Easter Sunday attacks, which were carried out by a local cell that pledged allegiance to the Islamic State.

“Wearing garments that cover the face completely will be banned from tomorrow, to ensure public safety, “ the presidential decree reads.

The move comes just days after a parliamentarian submitted a Private Member’s Motion to ban the burqa on security grounds. MP Ashu Marasinghe had said that the garment was "not a traditional Muslim attire".

president decree

Another organisation of Muslim clerics named All Ceylon Jamiyyathul Ulama (ACJU) had also issued a call asking women to avoid covering their faces with a niqab so security forces aren’t hindered “in their efforts to maintain national security”, reports said earlier.

Following this, reports had alleged that PM Ranil Wickremesinghe might reject the proposed ban. The Prime Minister in a statement today, however, rubbished the claims and said that the ban will be discussed with the Minister of Justice, according to a report by News outlet ColomboPage.

253 people were killed and over 500 injured in the blasts, which ripped through eight locations of the island country. Then on Friday night, atleast 15 people including six children were killed during police raids on suspected safe houses.


| Edited by: Angana Chakrabarti
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
T&C Apply. ARN EU/04/19/13626
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram