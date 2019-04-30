Take the pledge to vote

Sri Lanka Lifts Ban on Social Media Imposed in Aftermath of Blasts, Security Remains Tight

The ban on platforms such as Facebook, WhatsApp and Viber has been lifted with immediate effect in Sri Lanka.

Reuters

Updated:April 30, 2019, 11:33 AM IST

A woman reacts next to two coffins during a mass burial for victims of the Sri Lanka bombings. (Reuters)
Colombo: The Sri Lankan government has lifted a ban on social media platforms intended to stop the spread of rumours after the Easter Sunday bombings, a source from the president's office said on Tuesday.

The ban on platforms such as Facebook, WhatsApp and Viber has been lifted with immediate effect, the source told Reuters.

Security in Buddhist-majority Sri Lanka remains tight after the April 21 suicide bomb attacks on hotels and churches that killed more than 250 people, including 42 foreign nationals.​
