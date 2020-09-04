Sri Lanka Navy Official Says No Real Danger Of Oil Spill From Stricken Supertanker

COLOMBO: A senior Sri Lankan navy official on Friday said there is no real danger of an oil spill from the stricken supertanker MT New Diamond, which caught fire in the seas off the island nation on Thursday.

Director-General of Operations Rear-Admiral Y N Jayarathna told reporters it is the navy’s view that there is no real danger of a spill because the fire on the ship has been contained in the rear section of the vessel.

