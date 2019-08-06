Sri Lanka PM Hails Creation of Ladakh as a 'State' in Goof-up, Twitter Schools Him
Sri Lanka's Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe said he welcomed the creation of Ladakh as India's first Buddhist-majority state.
File photo of Ranil Wickremesinghe.
Colombo: Sri Lankan Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe has said that the creation of Ladakh as a "state" is an internal matter of India.
The Indian government on Monday revoked Article 370 which gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir and moved a separate bill to split the state into two union territories of Jammu & Kashmir, which would get its own legislature, and Ladakh, which would not.
Ladakh's status as a union territory will be unlike Jammu & Kashmir, which will take after the Delhi and Puducherry model, with an elected Legislative Assembly. The Buddhist-majority region, on the other hand, will not be governed by any elected body, but only by the Centre.
The Sri Lankan Prime Minister, however, got his facts wrong when he tweeted, "Ladakh will become an Indian State. With 70% of Ladakh’s population being Buddhist it will be the first Indian state with a Buddhist majority."
Ladakh will become an Indian State. With 70% of Ladakh’s population being Buddhist it will be the first Indian state with a Buddhist majority. Creation of Ladakh and consequential restructuring is India’s internal matter, it is a beautiful region well worth a visit.— Ranil Wickremesinghe (@RW_UNP) August 6, 2019
Several Twitter users corrected the island nation's Prime Minister, with one comment that read "Not a state 'A Union Territory.' to be precise." Another user commented, "It's not a state, It's a union territory without a legislation. Center deals everything in Ladakh."
On the other hand, a number of users left comments condemning his show of support for a Buddhist-majority "state", saying "there's going to be massive amounts of violence in Jammu, Kashmir, and Ladakh and this is all you have to say??"
Another user's comment served the Prime Minister condemnation and a lesson in equal measure. It read, "You'll never learn, will you? So Ladakh being buddhist is suddenly more important than a people not having a say in their governance structure being upended? And you are a celebrated Democrat? P:S: Ladakh will be a Union Territory, without a legislature. Far from being a state."
The move to bifurcate the state into two union territories sparked jubilation in Buddhist-dominated Leh town for coming close to the fulfilment of their long standing demand.
The creation of Ladakh and the consequential restructuring are India's internal matters, Wickremesinghe said in a communique posted on social media sites.
The prime minister said that he has been to Ladakh and "it is really worth a visit," he added.
Sri Lanka is a Buddhist majority country with 74 per cent of its citizens following the religion.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
Also Watch
-
How VG Siddhartha, India's 'Coffee King', Built His Empire
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
What Next for Karnataka? | What's Likely to Happen After HD Kumaraswamy Resigns
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
Anti-terror Amendment Bill Passed in Lok Sabha Amid Opposition Ruckus
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019
India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
-
Monday 22 July , 2019
Congratulations ISRO: PM Modi, President Kovind React To Chandrayaan 2 Launch
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Janhvi Kapoor Braving 7 Degrees in Georgia with a Shawl is Basically All of Us in Winters
- Academic Madhu Kishwar Falls for Fake Tweet, Believes GoT's Arya Stark is 'Blind Kashmiri Girl'
- Draft E-Commerce Guidelines for Consumer Protection 2019: Our Interests Are Safeguarded
- Will Apple Increase iPhone Prices Because of New Tariffs? Ming-Chi Kuo Says They Won't
- India vs West Indies | Could Have Won the Match if 20 Overs Were Bowled: Powell