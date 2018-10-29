English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Sri Lanka Police Arrest Sacked Minister Arjuna Ranatunga over Shooting
President Maithripala Sirisena on Saturday declared that the cabinet had been dissolved with the appointment of a new prime minister a day earlier. Since then, members of trade unions linked to the new prime minister have blocked ministers from the old cabinet from entering their ministries.
File photo of Sri Lankan minister Arjuna Ranatunga. (Image: Reuters)
Loading...
Colombo: Sri Lankan police on Monday arrested deposed oil minister Arjuna Ranatunga over a shooting that killed one person on the weekend, police spokesman said.
"Colombo Crime division arrested Ranatunga over the shooting incident and he will be produced to the court shortly," police spokesman Ruwan Gunasekera told Reuters.
President Maithripala Sirisena on Saturday declared that the cabinet had been dissolved with the appointment of a new prime minister a day earlier.
Since then, members of trade unions linked to the new prime minister, Mahinda Rajapaksa, have blocked ministers from the old cabinet from entering their ministries.
Police said earlier that in an altercation on Sunday, when Ranatunga tried to enter his office, his security guard shot and killed one person and wounded two.
"Colombo Crime division arrested Ranatunga over the shooting incident and he will be produced to the court shortly," police spokesman Ruwan Gunasekera told Reuters.
President Maithripala Sirisena on Saturday declared that the cabinet had been dissolved with the appointment of a new prime minister a day earlier.
Since then, members of trade unions linked to the new prime minister, Mahinda Rajapaksa, have blocked ministers from the old cabinet from entering their ministries.
Police said earlier that in an altercation on Sunday, when Ranatunga tried to enter his office, his security guard shot and killed one person and wounded two.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Explained: Decoding 'Mandir Vs Masjid' Dispute
-
Saturday 27 October , 2018
Sidhu Hits Back On Amritsar Train Tragedy
-
Friday 26 October , 2018
Supreme Court's Verdict On CBI Tussle: All You Need To Know
-
Friday 26 October , 2018
Stubble Burning Continues To Pollute Delhi Air But Can We Blame Our Farmers?
-
Monday 22 October , 2018
Watch: Petrol and Autorickshaw Strike Cripples Delhi's Commute
Explained: Decoding 'Mandir Vs Masjid' Dispute
Saturday 27 October , 2018 Sidhu Hits Back On Amritsar Train Tragedy
Friday 26 October , 2018 Supreme Court's Verdict On CBI Tussle: All You Need To Know
Friday 26 October , 2018 Stubble Burning Continues To Pollute Delhi Air But Can We Blame Our Farmers?
Monday 22 October , 2018 Watch: Petrol and Autorickshaw Strike Cripples Delhi's Commute
Live TV
Recommended For You
- In Numbers | Ro-HitMan Sharma Continues Happy Habit of Big Hundreds
- Cat or Crow? Viral Photo is a Flashback to Days of Blue or Gold Dress
- I Was No Longer Indispensable at Real Madrid: Cristiano Ronaldo
- Father Apologises After Facing Backlash Over Dressing His Son as Adolf Hitler for Halloween
- Pro Kabaddi 2018, Patna Pirates vs Haryana Steelers: Haryana Get Big Win
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...