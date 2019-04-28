Sri Lanka President Bans Radical Groups Linked to Easter Day Blasts

Sri Lanka's president is banning two groups allegedly linked to the Easter bombings under emergency powers that came into effect on Tuesday.The office of President Maithripala Sirisena said in a statement Saturday evening that National Thawheed Jammath, or NTJ, and Jamathei Millathu Ibraheem, or JMI, would be banned by presidential decree.Presidential spokesman Dharmasri Ekanayake said the move allows the government to confiscate any property belonging to the two organizations.On Monday, officials confirmed that the alleged leader of the Muslim extremist group, an offshoot of NTJ, had died in one of the coordinated suicide bombings at churches and hotels that killed more than 250 people.