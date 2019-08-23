Sri Lanka President Denies Backing UN Resolution on Kashmir, Advocates 'Regional Cooperation' Instead
The Pakistani High Commissioner was told by the President's Office that it was Sri Lankan policy to see this dispute resolved through regional cooperation as both countries enjoyed a high level of friendship.
File photo of Sri Lankan president Maithripala Sirisena. (Reuters)
Colombo: Sri Lankan President Maithripala Sirisena on Thursday dismissed a claim by the Pakistan's envoy in Colombo that he had advocated resolving the Kashmir issue under the UN resolutions.
"The President gave a hearing to the (Pakistani) High Commissioner. He was told that it was the Sri Lankan policy to see this dispute resolved through regional cooperation as both countries do enjoy a high level of friendship," the President's Office said.
It denied that the President had made such comments. Pakistan's High Commissioner in Colombo Maj Gen Retd Dr Shahid Ahmad Hashmat on Wednesday met President Sirisena.
A release issued by the Pakistan High Commission after their meeting said the President "acknowledged that Jammu and Kashmir is a disputed territory and expressed his desire that this dispute should be resolved according to wishes of Kashmiris under UN Resolutions."
